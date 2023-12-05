Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TSMC: The Road To $145

Summary

  • TSMC's dominance in semiconductor technology is supported by its leads in advanced nodes like N3 and N5.
  • The strategic focus on R&D for N3, N2, and beyond, emphasizing energy efficiency and performance, aligns with long-term industry leadership goals.
  • Challenges in certain segments are balanced by proactive strategies, including partnerships (Intel collaboration) and addressing market fluctuations.
  • The medium-term price target for TSMC stock is $145, with interim resistance levels at $108 and $122.
Information Blocks Concept. Digital City

BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive landscape of semiconductor technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stands as a towering figure, setting new standards with its advanced nodes in chip fabrication.

TSMC’s strategic maneuvering in developing and deploying

Yiannis Zourmpanos is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with both BSc and MSc degrees. He is also a private business owner.

As the leader of Yiazou Capital Research, Yiannis focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above average growth rate and a strong business moat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

W
Whiterabbit66
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (4.11K)
Great insights, thanks. I am buying at these prices for a medium/longterm hold.
SemiWiki.com profile picture
SemiWiki.com
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (898)
You failed to discuss the competitive landscape. Samsung and Intel foundry? Seems relevant.
