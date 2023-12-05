BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive landscape of semiconductor technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) stands as a towering figure, setting new standards with its advanced nodes in chip fabrication.

TSMC’s strategic maneuvering in developing and deploying state-of-the-art 3-nanometer (N3) and 5-nanometer (N5) technologies has reinforced its market dominance and significantly boosted its wafer revenue. This trend was particularly evident in the Q3 2023 revenue breakdown, where advanced nodes played a pivotal role, making up 59% of the total wafer revenue.

TSMC presents a unique investment opportunity combining value and growth. Its undervaluation compared to historical and sector averages and solid technical indicators positions it for potential price appreciation. While short-term geopolitical risks persist, TSMC’s fundamental strength, strategic positioning in the semiconductor industry, and technical resilience make it a compelling long-term investment.

Following our earlier coverage, TSM has gained nearly 8%, and the positive outlook reaffirms our buy rating, supported by TSMC’s potential for continued outperformance and growth in shareholder value.

Advanced Nodes is fabricating a New Moat

TSMC’s dominance in cutting-edge semiconductor technology is pivotal to its value growth. The company’s prowess is evident through its consistent introduction of advanced nodes like the N3 and N5 technologies, contributing significantly to wafer revenue.

For instance, the Q3 2023 breakdown of revenue from various nodes showcased the increasing importance of more advanced nodes. N3 contributed 6% of wafer revenue, while N5 and 7-nanometer accounted for 37% and 16%, respectively. Thus, these advanced nodes, defined as 7-nanometer and below, constituted 59% of the wafer revenue.

The continuous enhancement of 3-nanometer process technologies reinforces TSMC’s strategy for meeting its customers’ evolving demands. The company’s assertion regarding multi-year solid demand for its 3-nanometer family indicates a well-structured approach to meet ongoing technological requirements. Favorably, TSMC’s ability to consistently introduce advanced nodes sustains it as a leader in the industry, attracting diverse clientele across various sectors, including high-performance computing (HPC) and smartphone applications.

Notably, TSMC has demonstrated robust revenue growth, as evidenced by Q3 revenue reaching $17.3 billion, aligning with the company’s guidance in U.S. dollar terms. Despite facing challenges such as customers’ ongoing inventory adjustments, the substantial ramp-up of the 3-nanometer technology and increased demand for 5-nanometer technologies have driven revenue. As a result, the company’s gross margin also expanded to 54.3%, reflecting higher capacity utilization despite marginal dilution from the N3 ramp. Thus, this improvement in gross margin highlights TSMC’s operational efficiency.

At the bottom line, Q3 EPS of TWD8.14 or $1.29 and a return on equity (ROE) of 25.8% underscore the company’s profitability and financial strength. These figures indicate TSMC’s ability to generate earnings for shareholders and efficiently utilize its resources to maintain healthy investment returns.

R&D Investment in Next-Gen Nanotechnologies

Looking forward, TSMC’s focus on R&D emerges from the increased operating expenses, which account for 12.6% of net revenue. The higher R&D expenses are geared towards supporting the development of the 3-nanometer and 2-nanometer technologies. The research and innovation align with TSMC’s long-term strategy to remain at the forefront of semiconductor (foundry) technology. The company’s investment in cutting-edge research aims to push technological boundaries, introducing advanced nodes that cater to the evolving needs of various industries.

Overall, TSMC’s focus on innovation is evident in its strategic approach to developing N3E (an enhanced version of N3), leveraging the strong foundation of N3 technology to provide enhanced performance, power efficiency, and yield. Additionally, ongoing efforts to further enhance N3 technology, including N3P and N3X, underscore the company’s leadership in continuous improvement and innovation in foundry processes.

Finally, TSM maintains its solid position as the global leader in the semiconductor foundry market, commanding a staggering ~60% revenue share. The semiconductor industry demonstrates significant concentration, with the top 10 foundry companies accounting for 98% of total industry revenue. A striking 90% of the market is dominated by companies based in just three Asian countries: Taiwan, South Korea, and China, highlighting the regional concentration of semiconductor manufacturing expertise and capability.

Pioneering 2-Nanometer Technology for Next-Gen Computing

Looking at the future strategic moves, TSMC’s technological roadmap includes developing the 2-nanometer technology, slated for introduction in 2025. This future technology is anticipated to be the most advanced in density and energy efficiency, catering to the increasing demand for energy-efficient computing solutions. The company’s strategic vision for N2 involves adopting nanosheet transistor structures, a technology promising significant performance and power efficiency advancements.

Additionally, the strong demand for advanced nodes drives TSMC’s strategic approach to capacity planning. Consequently, the company’s outlook on capital expenditure (CapEx) and capacity expansion over the next one to two years is influenced by the robust demand for N3 and the anticipated ramp-up of N2. However, TSMC maintains a cautious stance, considering the potentially higher costs associated with more advanced nodes like N2 than N3 (similar to 5-nanometer from 7-nanometer).

In detail, TSMC’s robust capital expenditure (CapEx) strategy allocates about 70% of the approximate $32 billion CapEx 2023 to advanced process technologies. This strategic focus on cutting-edge processes demonstrates the company’s commitment to maintaining technological leadership in the semiconductor industry.

Additionally, a prudent 20% is directed toward specialty technologies, while 10% is allocated for advanced packaging, testing, mask-making, and other crucial aspects. This disciplined allocation reflects TSMC’s efficient capital planning to drive growth through technological advancements in the product pipeline.

On the downside, TSMC has encountered challenges in certain segments, such as declining revenue for 7-nanometer technology due to lower-than-expected utilization. Factors impacting this decline include a drop in smartphone demand and a major customer delaying product introductions.

However, TSMC remains optimistic about the future and targets increasing utilization by tapping into consumer specialty demand, radio frequency (RF), and connectivity applications. The company’s experience addressing similar situations, such as the approach taken with 28-nanometer technology in 2011, demonstrates its capability to adapt and capitalize on products at market edges.

At ground level, TSMC observes strong customer interest and engagement in its 2-nanometer technology, comparable to or higher than seen with N3 at a similar stage. The company’s proactive engagement with customers early in the technology life cycle reflects positive market reception for its future offerings.

For instance, the projected partnership with Intel (INTC) positions TSMC to become a significant supplier of 3-nanometer chips, marking a strategic collaboration. Intel’s forecasted orders worth $14 billion for 3nm chips in 2024 and 2025 indicate TSMC’s growing role as Intel’s foundry partner.

Finally, this partnership positions TSMC as a key player in Intel’s aggressive node introduction strategy, potentially making TSMC Intel’s second-largest customer for 3nm chips in 2025. The expectation of manufacturing 15,000 wafers per month by the end of 2024 and doubling to 30,000 in 2025 at the 3nm node further solidifies TSMC’s foothold to breed aggressive revenue growth.

TSMC’s Stock Poised for Upward Revision

Comparing the company’s valuation based on the PE ratio on a trailing twelve-month basis, TSMC is undervalued as compared to peers like Broadcom (AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Due to the geopolitical risk, TSMC remains 10% undervalued compared to the sector. Similarly, considering the valuation on an absolute basis, the stock is 67% undervalued compared to the historical average of a 5-year PE ratio, which stands at 54 against the current PE ratio of nearly 18. Over the long term, a mean reversion may push prices upward to match the historical average.

Looking at the technical side, the stock is a buy (executing oscillators), hovering above the 52-week and 260-week moving averages. Over the medium term, the price may hit $145 based on the current momentum, with modest resistance at $108 and $122. $145 serves as a mid-term resistance level based on a Fibonacci retracement.

In the coming weeks, the stock price may take support at the pivot at $93, with the 52-week moving average serving as a dynamic support level. Under heightened volatility over Taiwan-China-US relationships in the short term, the price may retest the support levels at $86, which is more likely, and $77.30 less likely, as a 260-week moving average serves as solid long-term support.

Takeaway

TSMC stands out as a formidable force in the semiconductor industry, continuously pushing the frontiers of technology with its advanced N3 and N5. These innovations solidify its market leadership and drive revenue growth, as evidenced in its recent financial performance.

TSMC’s strategic investments and partnerships, combined with its proactive approach to R&D and capacity expansion, particularly in emerging technologies like the 2-nanometer node, align with its vision to meet the evolving demands of the high-tech world.

Despite short-term market volatilities and operational challenges, TSMC’s financial strength undervalued stock position, and positive technical indicators paint a promising picture for investors. This blend of value and growth potential makes TSMC a compelling choice for those looking to invest in a company at the forefront of technological innovation and industry leadership.

