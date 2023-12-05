Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3M Company (MMM) Presents at Wolfe Research Inaugural Reshoring Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 05, 2023 11:19 AM ET3M Company (MMM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.56K Followers

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Wolfe Research Inaugural Reshoring Conference December 5, 2023 8:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Roman - Chairman and CEO

Bruce Jermeland - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Nigel Coe

Mike, thanks for the time. We're going to obviously have a good Q&A session. For those dialed into the webcast, please feel free to low a question. And if we have time, I'll see if we can get to those questions.

But Mike, I know you've got some open remarks, please go ahead.

Mike Roman

Yes. Thank you, Nigel, and good morning. Thanks for inviting us to the conference. So just maybe a couple of comments. We continue to execute on our priorities that we called out in our Q3 earnings call. First of those is driving performance throughout 3M and we drove solid third quarter results. You saw that in our adjusted operating margins and cash flow.

We continue to make progress on some of the big strategies that we're executing there. We are progressing with the restructuring actions that we announced back in our Q1 earnings call to streamline our organization, reduce our structural cost, get us closer to customers. We are advancing our supply chain performance, a big part of our focus in driving performance across the company, improving service, driving greater productivity, yield expanding our gross margins, driving cash conversion, increased cash conversion.

And then we continue to prioritize attractive markets for growth and investments in growth. And we have core platforms in safety and electronics, home improvement consumer. Some of those are seeing some market trends that are not as strong as growth patterns, but they are great areas for innovation and long-term growth trends that we participate in. And then we're investing in new platforms in emerging areas like

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MMM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MMM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.