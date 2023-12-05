The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference (Transcript)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference December 5, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, I'm Morgan Stanley's household products and beverage analyst. We're thrilled to welcome Procter & Gamble with us here today to lead off our Global Consumer and Retail Conference.

And with that, I'm very pleased to welcome Andre Schulten, Procter's CFO to the fireside chat today; and John Chevalier, Senior VP of Investor Relations.

Before we get started, we need to mention that this discussion may include forward-looking statements. To refer to our most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections.

Great. So Andre, obviously, it's been a very successful period over the last 5 years or so for Procter, a lot of significant execution changes if you go back over that 5-year period.

I guess just maybe to start with thinking strategically longer term from here, what are the key initiatives or priorities from here as you look out over the next few years, 2 or 3 things that really continue to sort of drive this momentum going forward? And how do you think about the sustainability of that momentum with some of those execution changes being sort of sea changes, if you go back a few years ago versus the company operating at pretty strong levels today?

Yes, morning, Dara, morning, everyone. Look, I think the last 5 years have given us confidence that the strategy that we've been operating is working. It's working across different geographies. It's working across different macroeconomic context. And I think our belief is that doubling down on that same strategy is the measure that we need to take in order to make the results that we've been able to deliver over the past 5 years, sustainable going into the future.

When you think about the concept of irresistible superiority across 5 vectors, product package, communication, the in-market execution and value for both retailers and for consumers. If that is executed the right way, it will grow markets and growing markets is the way to make our growth sustainable because as we grow markets and categories, we grow our share within those categories. We grow our retailers business and we reach more and more consumers. Our ability to continue that investment in superiority is driven by strong productivity, which we have been able to execute even during COVID and now even stronger post COVID. That muscle continues to strengthen.

We've talked about initiatives like Supply Chain 3.0. We talked about our ability to further generate synergies and efficiencies in our marketing spend. So we feel very good about our pipeline for the next 3 to 5 years to continue to deliver the level of productivity we need to strengthen or sustain the level of innovation and superiority that we've made.

Anticipating constructively, anticipating disruption is another key element. We -- I think, have found a way to look out and embrace challenges that we see either from a consumer standpoint or from a market standpoint and react quickly. And the other element that continues to be absolutely key is a strong and accountable organization. You hear us talk about focus markets and enterprise markets as a construct to really focus the majority of the organization on our biggest markets that drive 80-plus percent of the sales and the profit. That concept can still be shortened. And we're going to do that in places around the world to ensure that we're even more focused on category driving initiatives, all the way from front-end innovation to execution in market.

And I think the enterprise model, on the other hand, has allowed us to be agile. Agile and geographies where regional decision-making, regional understanding of the market, of the consumer and of the retail landscape is absolutely critical to sustain growth in periods of high volatility. And if you look at the enterprise markets results, they've been absolutely outstanding, 15% growth last year, 13% in the first quarter this year at profitability levels that are at similar levels than the focus markets.

So doubling down on those elements, I think, Dara, is what we believe is needed to sustain the growth we've been able to deliver and build on top.

Okay. Great. And the focus on superiority, can you talk about how you sort of move that to the next level? You've obviously had a lot of success here over the last few years. So how do you drive that incrementally going forward?

Andre Schulten

Yes, it's a good question. And we were very concerned about inertia that could set in specifically when it comes to the priority when you declare, you've reached, we've gone from 30% of our product portfolio being superior in 16%, 17% to now 80% being superior. So the thought was how do we avoid inertia? How do we ensure that we stay ahead and we further build mode and build superiority?

So what we've decided to do in each of the categories to relook at our superiority levels and sharpen the criteria for what we consider superior. So what we've done is we basically reset that 80% superiority down to between 20% and 30%, depending on the category and the region. And we've introduced incremental thoughts, incremental criteria into the innovation and the consumer design process to sharpen the thinking in each of the categories.

One of the elements we're introducing is the idea that the products need to be in their specific category prototypical benefit space, so superior that when you use them for the first time, you are clear that it's the best possible solution you could purchase, that will trigger the desire to share that experience. It will trigger repeat loyalty within the purchases, but it will also trigger what we believe is social media buzz and therefore, word of mouth.

We have introduced the concept of sustainability in our innovation concept, not as a measure in and of itself, but as an idea to integrate environmental sustainability into the superiority vectors that consumers will be looking at. It's the fact that consumers left with a choice of buying a product that works for them and is more environmentally sustainable. They will prefer the solution that has both elements without a trade-off.

So our technology development, our platform development is really focused on increasing and including environmental sustainability in the way that we develop and market products going forward. Therefore, increasing purchase appeal and playing in higher price segment in the market because that's generally the case for products that can deliver both. So those are just a few examples on superiority, where we are driving incremental incentive for categories to continue to innovate and continue to drive.

And the other element is very clearly that we're tied to them is you need to deliver the productivity. So one doesn't go without the other, so the conversation is always dual. We want you to continue to innovate. We want you to continue to drive the -- the superiority. To do so, you need to deliver the productivity program in order to finance that investment.

Great. That's helpful. So let's drill down further into those focused markets you mentioned. The U.S. obviously, a very strong set of results in recent years. We've really refocused on core markets, product categories, brands, et cetera. We are at a period now where there's been excess growth in the U.S. from a category standpoint across CPG with obviously very large pricing contribution.

As you look going forward, with that pricing halo dissipating, can you talk about how your business is positioned? And I'd love to hear sort of how you think about category growth, #1 in the U.S. and that pricing and volume balance. And then secondly, Procter's positioning within the U.S. Obviously, you've been focused on driving category growth and market share gains are a byproduct of that. But how do you think about Procter's sort of market share relative to that category growth and the sustainability of the momentum we've seen in a decelerating pricing environment?

Andre Schulten

Yes. As you said, Dara, we saw an extended period where the growth in the U.S. call it, 7% category growth within our -- within the categories we play was really driven by pricing and mix. So if you go back over the recent periods, we saw volumes down 1% to 2%, sometimes 3% but price/mix contribution to market growth in the range of 8%, 9%, 10%. That is shifting.

As we've remarked in our quarter 1 earnings call, we expect that shift to happen. And we expect that shift to happen not gradually, but quickly. And that's what we're seeing in the market right now. We see volumes coming up flat to plus 1% in the market, and that's total market. And we see the price contribution decelerating from that 8%, 9% to somewhere in the range of maybe 4%, 5%. So that is the current reality that we're seeing.

And it's from a trajectory standpoint, in line with what we would have thought would happen in the U.S. Over time, the volume component will grow stronger. We expect that a global level in the U.S. is not dissimilar. The volume component in the range of 2% to 3% market growth, and then the price/mix contribution be in the range of 2% to 3% as well, which leads you to a market growth of 4% to 5%, both in the U.S. and in global aggregate.

Our role in that, as you say, is to be ahead of the global trajectory and ahead of the U.S. trajectory. We've been able to deliver 3% volume growth in the U.S. in quarter 1. We've been able to grow volume share and grow value share. And in the latest results, we continue to see that same trend, which is great to see given the amount of pricing that we had to take. And again, it comes back to our belief that the combination of superiority when combined with pricing yields a better outcome from a volume standpoint, and that's what we're seeing.

In the majority of our categories, we are leading category growth. We're leading category growth because of that effect. We were able to innovate as we priced, which means we were getting the price benefit, and we were expanding our share position in higher-priced offerings, which continues to be a driver of market growth. So we drive 60% to 70% of market growth in our categories, ahead of our share position, and that's what we continue to do. So you'll see us continue to double down on that innovation side.

The direct pricing contribution as I said, will become smaller also for us, but we're priced with innovation. We've always done that over the years. So that will continue to be a driver for retailer growth and for our growth.

Okay. Great. and maybe moving to your second largest country, China. It's not exactly a secret that the beauty category has been under pressure there week 11/11 holiday, with SK-II, you've got some of those Japan PR issues. And then also beyond beauty, maybe you can just talk about the portfolio in general there.

And any changes that you're making or ways you think about the business longer term in light of this broader China macro pressure, at least not seeing a recovery as robust as people expected? So maybe just sort of a near-term update on what's happening on the ground in light of those external situations, but then also strategically, how does that change the way you think about the business? Or how has the strategy evolved in the last couple of years here?

Andre Schulten

Yes. I think we were probably more concerned about the China recovery than the overall sentiment. We said all along, we believe the recovery to be slow and bumpy. And honestly, what we're seeing is, right now that China will probably get worse in our categories before it gets better. [11/11], as you said, was a weaker key consumption period than we've seen in a long, long time, significantly weaker than a year ago, and that's for the market, not just for P&G. So our share position within that is holding.

But the overall consumption in 11/11 was very weak. We don't see the market recovering overall in terms of consumption levels yet. So 11/11, one indicator, but steady consumption also still slow. And I continue to believe that it's going to take longer for China to return to a positive growth trajectory. We do believe that ultimately, the market will return to mid-single-digit growth, but it will take a few quarters to get there and there will be quarters where it looks worse rather than better would be my observation at this point.

I was just in China with our COO a few weeks ago. And I think the message to the China team is this is a perfect time to reevaluate every element of the portfolio. And that's what we're doing. So we're looking at the portfolio structure, both in our Beauty business as well as in our Paper businesses as well as in our Fabric and Home Care businesses to say, are we truly set up to win with the consumer in an environment where the consumer needs might change. The consumer spending power might change. The consumer shopping behavior is changing, as you know. China is probably the market where we see the strongest shift into online and the strongest overlap between online and off-line.

So every category is really working through how can I optimize my portfolio offerings, how can I optimize my go-to-market in order to be best positioned for when that market growth returns, and also a fundamental shift in attitude where it's no longer about catching the fastest-growing channel and just making sure you're present, it moves more into the model that we are really familiar with, which is how do you drive market growth because market growth in and of itself won't be readily available. So the lens of how we innovate, the lens of how we go to market shifts to more of the paradigm that we're using generally in developed markets, which is really focused on, first and foremost, how do I create growth in the market that I’m seeing.

The last component you asked about core drivers of our success over the past 5 years. I mentioned organization as an organization set up as a key driver. China is a focus market for us. But there is an opportunity for us to get even sharper in the execution of a focused market system in China, even more closely link the category to the go-to-market muscle, which I think will also serve us well in terms of defining what the consumer and the retailers actually need and driving market growth.

So it will be bumpy, but we feel good about the capabilities we have in China, and we still feel very confident that the market will return to mid-single digits. And we have a role to play in terms of creating that growth.

Great. And maybe we can shift over to enterprise markets. You obviously talked about the fact that it's been a strong source of growth for you, really for years now, and a lot of momentum there. But we've seen more volatility in some of these markets recently. So just give us an update on how the consumers are holding up there and maybe some of the unique challenges in enterprise markets at this point.

Andre Schulten

And the price markets have been an enormous success for us over the past years. We have been able to eliminate -- basically eliminate bleeders across the enterprise market portfolio. We've been able to build up profitability, as I mentioned before, to company average, which allows us to effectively invest in growth in enterprise markets. And the organization setup has allowed us to really sustain the trajectory of both growth and on the top line and profitability now over 5-plus years.

Last year, enterprise markets were growing 15%, significant contribution to the bottom line as well. First quarter, they were growing 13%. So again, we feel very good about where enterprise markets are. And it's broad-based across Europe enterprise markets, L.A., Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Now the other reality there is in some of these markets, it gets increasingly difficult to operate and increasingly difficult to create U.S. dollar value. So when you think about places like Nigeria, when you think about places like Argentina, it's very difficult for us as a U.S. dollar-denominated company to create value. It's also difficult to operate because of the macroeconomic environment.

So with that in mind, we are announcing a restructuring program, a very targeted market portfolio restructuring program with the intent to adjust the operating model and adjust the portfolio in some of the enterprise markets to ensure that we maintain that portfolio discipline that has led us to this point. The restructuring program will largely focus on Nigeria and Argentina. We've announced that we will turn Nigeria into an import-only market. So we're effectively dissolving our footprint on the ground in Nigeria and reverting to an import-only model.

We have also announced our intent to divest our Fabric and Home Care business in Argentina. And we have other projects, smaller projects within the enterprise market portfolio to optimize and drive that portfolio discipline. We believe it will serve the enterprise markets in aggregate to really focus them on those markets that have the highest potential. And from a size perspective, we're looking at a $1 billion to $1.5 billion after-tax restructuring program. It will be noncore and the vast majority of that program is noncash because we're dealing, to a large degree with accumulated foreign exchange rate translation losses on the balance sheet.

Related to the restructuring program in enterprise markets, we will also be adjusting the carry value -- carrying value for the Gillette intangible assets. There are a few drivers. One is the, obviously, portfolio choices we're making in enterprise markets. The other core drivers are technical drivers. The interest rate increase have increased the discount rate that we apply as we evaluate the fair value of that asset. And also the foreign exchange rate, as you know, has been weighing on the U.S. dollar cash flow of that business. It's a technical to a large degree, it's a technical adjustment. Again, it's noncash and noncore, but we expect that adjustment to be about $1 billion.

The underlying strength of the Gillette business continues to be very favorable. So we continue to see growth in the range of 5%. We've seen 5% over the past 3 years. Portfolio is working extremely well across all areas. Innovation is strong. So it's got nothing to do with the underlying core strength of the business, but the technical requirement for adjusting the fair value because of discount rate because of U.S. dollar foreign exchange rate and because of the portfolio choices we're making in enterprise markets leads us to that $1 billion noncash noncore impairment.

We view both, we hope you as well, we view both as good signs of portfolio discipline, proactively dealing with situations where we don't believe we can create value for shareholders to ensure that the organization is focused on those opportunities where we can create value.

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And just as we think about the restructuring, is it mainly specifically in Nigeria and Argentina? Are there other markets or other types of restructuring that go in there? And to the extent you're comfortable, can you give us a sense of sales mix today in Nigeria and Argentina and with the divestitures you mentioned in Argentina? Obviously, it's going to be a small percentage of mix, but does that have any impact to organic sales growth as you think going forward just because in theory, it's been a very high-growth market with all the pricing.

Andre Schulten

That's fair. Both Nigeria and Argentina in the context global portfolio of $85 billion are really small. Nigeria is a $50 million net sales business, so that -- and we'll see how much of that recovers as we go into an import mode.

Argentina right now is about a $400 million business. But again, we still have to decide what exactly is the plan for Argentina, will divest the Fabric and Home Care side and on the rest, we'll still have to see. So I don't really anticipate any material or even noticeable impact on the growth of the overall portfolio. from a sales or from a profitability standpoint.

And just reasoning behind the restructuring, obviously, in Argentina, there's been a change in the political environment recently. Is this more -- it's just the realities in the market have progressed and now you're taking this action? Is it more, look, we've got some momentum in some of the areas we talked about, and we can sort of clean up some of what we need to do. How have you just thought about strategically the timing of this and why now?

Andre Schulten

No, I think it's really about what is the best way to go to market in those geographies. What is the best way to serve the consumer, what is the best way to utilize the assets of the company and create shareholder value for the company. It's that balance we're trying to get right. We think that we're at the point in both markets, Argentina and Nigeria, where a change in the approach will yield a better result overall. So it's not because it's opportune. It's because we truly believe this is the better way to go to market in those geographies.

Okay. That's helpful. Maybe we could switch to the margin side for a bit. We've spent a lot of time on top line. Obviously, pretty strong results in fiscal Q1. We're in an environment where commodity costs are coming down. Productivity has been very healthy.

So just as you think going forward, can you talk about some of the sustainability of this gross margin momentum that you've seen? And at a high level, we've seen a lot of reinvestment back behind the business at Procter over the last few quarters here. So what's sort of your bias or perspective going forward around that reinvestment? And do you think you're getting a strong return on that reinvestment?

Andre Schulten

For the year, the current situation in terms of commodity and foreign exchange has not changed. We're still looking at about $800 million after tax help from the commodity side, offset by $1 billion headwind on the foreign exchange side. So still a slight headwind between the two.

You saw a very strong gross margin results in quarter 1, 460 bps extension. We explained that, that is driven by a confluence of all positive effects in quarter 1. So I would -- I wouldn't expect that 460 basis points to hold throughout the year. But still, we feel we're going to see a very healthy gross margin acceleration throughout the fiscal year.

Our main focus, honestly, Dara is not the margin. It's the top line and the bottom line in line with algorithm, mid-single digits on the top line, mid- to high single digits on the bottom line. That's how we will construct and how it constructs between operating margin and gross margin will shift.

Our general commitment, as I said in the very early part of the conversation is to continue the investment in superiority. And we view productivity and our ability to generate that $2.2 billion growth productivity that we've been talking about as the core enabler to continue to invest in irresistible superiority while delivering algorithm on the bottom line as well. So you continue to see us invest the majority of the productivity we generate into innovation, into go-to-market capability into media and communication.

As we said this year, and you've seen it in quarter 1, specifically our media investment is very robust. And it's robust because we're pushing the boundaries. We become more and more efficient in our media spend because of the capabilities that we have to target consumers more effectively because of our ability to read -- reach and frequency across screens, avoid duplication. So we're testing dual track marketing, for example, two messages ]instead of one message to target specific jobs to be done.

We're checking for maximum frequency, what happens if we increase reach and frequency to levels that we haven't done before, does that deliver better results for the consumer, for the retailer and for us in terms of value creation. All of those projects at the end of the day are done because they -- based on the analysis and the knowledge we have, deliver a strong ROI.

Not all of them will deliver a strong ROI. Otherwise, we'd be doing it with 100% of the opportunities all the time. So I think that's what we're doing, Dara. We'll push the boundaries. We'll see what actually works. Some of them will deliver the ROI we want. Some of them may be not quite as strong, so we'll optimize that portfolio, but it's all in the spirit of further driving superiority, further driving market growth, which is our role in the marketplace.

Right, okay. And we spent a little bit of time on Argentina. Maybe we can turn to Latin America more broadly. I find on every conference call when you guys give the Latin American growth. I'm sort of double checking that I heard it correctly because the growth has been so strong in recent years and recent quarters. How do you think about that going forward? I assume with tougher comps, there's sort of a moderation at some point, and it's a more normalized type of growth going forward, but maybe you could comment on that and also just it is an environment where there tends to be, particularly in some of the individual countries, more of a promotional stance in some of these categories. So how has that evolved over time in this changing pricing environment?

Andre Schulten

Yes, Latin America has been -- I think I used the term on fire in the Q1 call, but they have been on fire, I mean the growth rate was 19%. I think in quarter 1, and they came from a very strong -- in the same range, fiscal year '22, '23.

Similar to the comments on the overall market and the U.S. market, it's important to understand that a lot of that growth was driven by pricing. Now L.A. to their credit on top of very strong price contribution, they maintain positive volume. So their model of investing in innovation and superiority. While they were pricing was very similar to what we did in the U.S. and in Europe, and it played out very well. So as we saw competitors partially dilute product do not have to take as much pricing, the LA team went the opposite way and I think that has played out very well.

Now the reality is these markets don't grow at 19% structurally. So we believe what will happen is the market growth will decelerate back to more than high singles to low teens. The volume component will continue to strengthen, but the price component, as we talked on the global level, will moderate. That's part of our return to algorithm. So we assume that will happen similar to what we assume in the U.S. and in Europe.

The reason it's important to understand that is the risk is when you come from that high level of growth and the expectation isn't adjusted, you might tempt the organization to do things that you don't want them to do, specifically try to hold on to that high growth rate via heavy promotion. And as you say, these markets are promotion-intensive, Brazil is -- so is Mexico is also the biggest markets in the region.

And we are observing, both from local competitors as well as from international competitors, we are observing an increase in promotion activity in both markets. And our response to that has to be in line with our business model, first and foremost, ensure that you continue to invest in the right level of superiority across all 5 factors.

Now it would be naive to assume that we won't have to partner with retailers to partially engage in what is a more promotion-intensive environment, but we'll do it via frequency, not via depth. We'll do it by driving promotions that drive trial by driving regimen. So can you combine a laundry promotion and provide value via fabric enhancers, which provides trial into a lower penetration category. So those are the things we're driving. I think, most importantly, we're clear, the growth rate in LA will slow down, and that's part of our sustainable growth model.

Okay. And you touched on promotion in Latin America a bit. Maybe can we touch on the U.S. and Europe. Obviously, there's sort of year-over-year variances and also context maybe versus where we were pre-COVID as we think about the promotional environment returning to more of a normalized state here.

Andre Schulten

Yes, Europe and the U.S. are very stable in terms of promotional environment. In the U.S., we're still running below pre-COVID levels, and it's not really changed. I keep double checking every quarter, are you sure it hasn't changed? It hasn't. We're still running at about 29% of value on promotion. And that is actually slightly decreasing quarter-over-quarter, not increasing.

So I think with the strength of the U.S. consumer in our categories with strong innovation coming in with volume growing, the promotion environment is very stable, which is great to see. Europe is very similar. Even though the price premium of branded competitors versus private label has expanded because of the relative pricing both have taken, we see a stable to actually decelerating promotion environment at the moment. And I do believe it's related to the same effect. The consumer remains strong. We see both volume growth and value growth in the market.

And therefore, the incentive to go heavily in promotion is not there. We'll watch both very carefully. And again, for us, obviously, this is a preferred scenario where promotion is not a key business driver. But building the superiority, building, doubling down on innovation, we believe in either scenario is the right path going forward to make the goal sustainable.

Okay. And maybe that's a good segue into Western Europe. You guys have had a strong set of results there recently in a market where the retailer environment is pretty tough, right? It's more of a consolidated retailer environment, higher private label penetration. So I'd love to hear about what's driving the success in Western Europe, if that can continue going forward. And maybe just what that sort of tells you in the broader organization, some of that success maybe opportunities elsewhere, what that might tell you about your portfolio more broadly?

Andre Schulten

Europe is fascinating and honestly very rewarding to see. For us, Western Europe always was a region that was growing somewhere between 0% and 1%. It was profitable, it was stable and that was the role of Europe. And I think what the European team has proven is that Europe can play a very different role. And the -- their ability to break through the commodity cycle and illustrate that Europe can take pricing to offset even these commodity shocks and continue to grow both volume share and value share through those pricing periods, I think, has been amazing to see.

We are growing volume share in Europe. We are growing absolute volumes, and we have been able to restore profit given the commodity impact and commodity headwinds. And I think the secret to that has been similar to what I described in Latin America, very, very intentional combination of meaningful innovation for the consumer with the pricing that we had to take with strong collaboration for our retail partners to maximize the impact of the innovation for the consumer as it comes to shelf.

A good example for that would be our Laundry business, obviously heavily exposed from a commodity standpoint. So what the team did is really combine the strongest innovation we had, which is a four chamber single-unit dose on Ariel with eco click packaging, the cardboard-based packaging, significant breakthrough in terms of efficacy of the product, significant breakthrough in terms of packaging, both from a sustainability standpoint and from an on-shelf visibility standpoint and doing so in combination with pricing led the business to 25% plus growth rate. That's just one example.

But I think the European team embracing the idea that with true superiority, I can break through the normal purchase behavior of the consumer has clearly shown success. Private label is growing. We see 60 to 80 basis points of private label growth. But in every market and a category where private label growth, we are also growing. So it shows that the -- even though the pricing delta is more stretching with the right proposition, the consumer is willing to choose and pay for a premium proposition if they are reassured that it is delivering the value. So feel very good about the European results and very good about the organization's capability to sustain.

Okay. And then on the pricing front, as I mentioned, obviously, we're moving into sort of a decelerating pricing environment. It sounds like conceptually, you're thinking we get more back to that normalized type of 2% to 3% range from a category perspective that you mentioned earlier.

If I can gently push back a little bit, we've been above trend on pricing for a couple of years from a consumer standpoint. In theory, there's more retailer pushback, might there be a period where you need a little bit below trend pricing, and that's the way things play out in the category, perhaps mix as an offset to that. Just how do you think about that conceptually, given this has been such an abnormal period of excess pricing in the last couple of years and how you guys think through that strategically internally?

Andre Schulten

You're very right there, right? When we say it's going to be a 2% to 3% contribution from pricing, we don't mean that's going to happen every quarter consistently. You're going to see periods where there's going to be no pricing, you're going to see periods where the pricing contribution is going to be higher.

The other point I'll make is it's not just pricing. A large degree of that contribution is going to be mixed. We continue to see consumers trading up within our portfolio. Every quarter, we see that trade up happening. And as we bring more and more and stronger innovation, we expect that trade up to continue to happen. And obviously, our ability to price with innovation and then trade up will drive that. So it's not going to be linear 2%, 3% every quarter. It's going to flow ebb and flow with our innovation coming into the market.

Mix is going to be an important contributor. And that's what really, we're focusing on because honestly, that's the biggest driver of market growth. In many of our categories penetration is high in the U.S. There are exceptions where we have opportunities like fabric enhancers or Power Oracle, for example. But even in categories where penetration is almost 100% like bath tissue, we can drive market growth with a model of selective pricing and continued trade on.

Okay. Well, with that, we've got a minute left here. I have to just slip one more in, but I also wanted to say before we end up, really appreciate you guys being here. You've been a linchpin of sort of starting off this conference every year. So appreciate your time. As always, fascinating discussion, and we'll end things there. Thanks, guys.

