Alibaba: Huawei And PDD Are Coming

Summary

  • The scrapping of Alibaba's restructuring and subsidiary IPO plans raised questions about strategic direction, especially after intense government scrutiny following the blocked IPO of Ant Group.
  • Alibaba Cloud is losing its market share to competitors, particularly Huawei, which has seen significant growth and government support, and other government-owned telecom providers.
  • Alibaba's operational efficiency is challenged by PDD's cost-effective business model, as seen in customer acquisition, conversion, and retention costs in the domestic market.
  • PDD and Huawei have both benefited from significant backing by the government.
  • Alibaba's decentralized international investments contrast with PDD's consolidated global approach through Temu, potentially impacting Alibaba's global market presence.

Recap

Back in September, we gave Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) a "Sell" rating because we were concerned their corporate restructuring could weaken the connections between their business units. The next day after we published that report, Alibaba's ex-CEO Daniel Zhang

This article was written by

Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 12:59 PM
Comments (6.84K)
Thank you for the article
L
Lambsup
Today, 12:48 PM
Comments (880)
The government support for BABA rivals is more concerning, not being the government favorite is a big deal in China, even if Ma is 'cleared' there are multiple axes of not only competition but where things become more difficult for BABA simply from not being a favorite, let alone if some disfavor remains against BABA.
BrianM777 profile picture
BrianM777
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (288)
A bold rating while it trades at a 52 week low.
