OMFL: A One Ticker SWAN?
Summary
- Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF is a diversified fund focused on value, momentum, and low-volatility stocks.
- If you look back over the past three years, OMFL ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 200 basis points.
- The Fund is actively managed and has a low expense ratio of 0.29%, with a portfolio that is adjusted based on the economic cycle.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF launched in 2017 and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC.
This ETF is for those investors looking for a diversified ETF that focuses more on value, momentum, and low-volatility stocks.
OMFL seeks to track the performance of the Russell 1000 Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index.
The S&P 500 (SP500) just saw its best month of the year with the major index up 9%, and it was actually the best month since July 2022. For much of the year, the magnificent 7 stocks have led the charge. They are:
- Nvidia (NVDA)
- Meta Platforms (META)
- Tesla (TSLA)
- Amazon (AMZN)
- Microsoft (MSFT)
- Alphabet/Google (GOOGL)
- Apple (AAPL)
Here is a look at how those 7 stocks have performed YTD in 2023:
- Nvidia +220%
- Meta Platforms +170%
- Tesla +94%
- Amazon +75%
- Microsoft +56%
- Alphabet +49%
- Apple +47%
ETFs that do not have a heavy presence in these stocks and the Technology sector as a whole have lagged the greater S&P 500.
OMFL is no different, as it has returned a respectable 15.3% year to date.
However, outside of this huge run in Technology stocks we have seen in 2023, eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are trailing the S&P 500 on the year, which speaks to how far the Technology sector has pulled the entire index higher.
In the past few months, though, we have started to see some broadening, which is healthy.
Given the strong outperformance of the S&P 500 and the Technology sector in 2023, if you look back over the past three years, OMFL has actually outperformed the S&P 500 by 200 basis points.
The Construction of OMFL
OMFL is actively managed to a degree, as they state that the Fund can be reconstituted and rebalanced based on economic indicator signal changes, as frequently as monthly.
The turnover rate for the most recent fiscal year was over 300%, which speaks to the buying and selling that goes on within the fund.
The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.29%, which is still relatively low, but the results have backed it up.
Next, let's look at the sector breakdown for OMFL:
As you can see from the chart above, Industrials, Technology, and Consumer Discretionary are the three largest sectors accounting for a total exposure of 55%.
Having Technology and Consumer Discretionary in the top three has contributed to the strong performance of the ETF in 2023.
The second-best performing sector within the S&P 500 this year is Communication Services, to which OMFL has an exposure rate of only 2%.
In terms of company sizes, here is a look at the allocation by market cap:
Mid-cap stocks are the bread and butter of this ETF, as they account for more than 60% of the entire fund.
Next, let's take a look at the ETF's top 10 holdings:
Looking at the top 10 holdings, you do not see any overexposure to any particular individual stock, as only one position has an exposure rate above 1%, and that is Cardinal Health (CAH).
The top 10 positions account for only 8.2% of the entire ETF, which tells you right there just how diversified this fund is. OMFL has a total of 725 positions as of the end of November.
As I mentioned above, there can be a lot of turnover within the ETF as the portfolio managers adjust positions based on the economic cycle they believe we are in. Different sectors perform better during different economic cycles.
Lastly, the ETF pays a quarterly dividend that fluctuates, but based on the trailing 12 months, the fund has paid out $0.79 per share, which currently equates to a dividend yield of just 1.6%.
However, although the dividend yield is low, the fund has shown its ability to grow that dividend based on the stocks it invests in. Over the last five years, OMFL has had a five-year dividend growth rate of 21.75%.
Investor Takeaway
If you are looking for a well-diversified ETF that is actively managed, performs well, and does not have a high expense ratio, then OMFL might be a great option for you to look at.
The portfolio managers have proven themselves to adjust the portfolio based on the economic cycle, which is why we have seen the fund outperform the S&P 500 over the past 3 years by a few percentage points and also since its inception 6 years ago.
They are not known for their dividend payouts, but instead remain focused on share price appreciation, although the dividend has been growing at a fast clip.
Warren Buffett says that most people are better off with index funds.
In other words, he believes we should all be in low-cost investing vehicles that track a major index - such as ETFs (emphasis added):
By periodically investing in an index fund, for example, the know-nothing investor can actually outperform most investment professionals. Paradoxically, when 'dumb' money acknowledges its limitations, it ceases to be dumb."
OMFL checks these boxes at Seeking Alpha:
In addition, OMFL ranks above average based on these grades:
We consider the following targets for OMFL:
- Reasonable Buy: $51.55
- Strong Buy: $47.42
- Very Strong Buy: $45.36
- Current Price: $48.90
For a list of other ETF ideas:
- (NETL) Read HERE
- (ICAP) Read HERE
- (VNQ) Read HERE
- (IYR) Read HERE
- (SCHD) Read HERE
- (HDV) Read HERE
- (PFFR)
- (WKLY) Read HERE
- (JEPI) Read HERE
- (DGRO)
- (PFFA) Read HERE
- (VIG) Read HERE
- (TGIF) Read HERE
- (DGRW) Read HERE
- (COWZ) Read HERE
- (SPGP) Read HERE
- (VGT) Read HERE
- (MOAT) Read HERE
- (JEPY) Read HERE
- (QQQY) Read HERE
- (DIVO) Read HERE.
Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial
Join iREIT® on Alpha today... for more in-depth research on REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. You'll get more articles throughout the week, and access to our Ratings Tracker with buy/sell recommendations on all the stocks we cover. Plus unlimited access to our multi-year Archive of articles.
Here are more of the features available to you. And there's nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial. Just click this link.
And this offer includes a FREE copy of my new book, REITs for Dummies!
This article was written by
Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, WKLY, COWZ, MOAT, JEPY, OMFL, DGRO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments