OMFL: A One Ticker SWAN?

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF launched in 2017 and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC.

This ETF is for those investors looking for a diversified ETF that focuses more on value, momentum, and low-volatility stocks.

OMFL seeks to track the performance of the Russell 1000 Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index.

The S&P 500 (SP500) just saw its best month of the year with the major index up 9%, and it was actually the best month since July 2022. For much of the year, the magnificent 7 stocks have led the charge. They are:

Nvidia (NVDA)

Meta Platforms (META)

Tesla (TSLA)

Amazon (AMZN)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Alphabet/Google (GOOGL)

Apple (AAPL)

Here is a look at how those 7 stocks have performed YTD in 2023:

Nvidia +220%

Meta Platforms +170%

Tesla +94%

Amazon +75%

Microsoft +56%

Alphabet +49%

Apple +47%

ETFs that do not have a heavy presence in these stocks and the Technology sector as a whole have lagged the greater S&P 500.

OMFL is no different, as it has returned a respectable 15.3% year to date.

However, outside of this huge run in Technology stocks we have seen in 2023, eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are trailing the S&P 500 on the year, which speaks to how far the Technology sector has pulled the entire index higher.

In the past few months, though, we have started to see some broadening, which is healthy.

Given the strong outperformance of the S&P 500 and the Technology sector in 2023, if you look back over the past three years, OMFL has actually outperformed the S&P 500 by 200 basis points.

The Construction of OMFL

OMFL is actively managed to a degree, as they state that the Fund can be reconstituted and rebalanced based on economic indicator signal changes, as frequently as monthly.

The turnover rate for the most recent fiscal year was over 300%, which speaks to the buying and selling that goes on within the fund.

The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.29%, which is still relatively low, but the results have backed it up.

Next, let's look at the sector breakdown for OMFL:

As you can see from the chart above, Industrials, Technology, and Consumer Discretionary are the three largest sectors accounting for a total exposure of 55%.

Having Technology and Consumer Discretionary in the top three has contributed to the strong performance of the ETF in 2023.

The second-best performing sector within the S&P 500 this year is Communication Services, to which OMFL has an exposure rate of only 2%.

In terms of company sizes, here is a look at the allocation by market cap:

Mid-cap stocks are the bread and butter of this ETF, as they account for more than 60% of the entire fund.

Next, let's take a look at the ETF's top 10 holdings:

Looking at the top 10 holdings, you do not see any overexposure to any particular individual stock, as only one position has an exposure rate above 1%, and that is Cardinal Health (CAH).

The top 10 positions account for only 8.2% of the entire ETF, which tells you right there just how diversified this fund is. OMFL has a total of 725 positions as of the end of November.

As I mentioned above, there can be a lot of turnover within the ETF as the portfolio managers adjust positions based on the economic cycle they believe we are in. Different sectors perform better during different economic cycles.

Lastly, the ETF pays a quarterly dividend that fluctuates, but based on the trailing 12 months, the fund has paid out $0.79 per share, which currently equates to a dividend yield of just 1.6%.

However, although the dividend yield is low, the fund has shown its ability to grow that dividend based on the stocks it invests in. Over the last five years, OMFL has had a five-year dividend growth rate of 21.75%.

Investor Takeaway

If you are looking for a well-diversified ETF that is actively managed, performs well, and does not have a high expense ratio, then OMFL might be a great option for you to look at.

The portfolio managers have proven themselves to adjust the portfolio based on the economic cycle, which is why we have seen the fund outperform the S&P 500 over the past 3 years by a few percentage points and also since its inception 6 years ago.

They are not known for their dividend payouts, but instead remain focused on share price appreciation, although the dividend has been growing at a fast clip.

Warren Buffett says that most people are better off with index funds.

In other words, he believes we should all be in low-cost investing vehicles that track a major index - such as ETFs (emphasis added):

By periodically investing in an index fund, for example, the know-nothing investor can actually outperform most investment professionals. Paradoxically, when 'dumb' money acknowledges its limitations, it ceases to be dumb."

OMFL checks these boxes at Seeking Alpha:

In addition, OMFL ranks above average based on these grades:

We consider the following targets for OMFL:

Reasonable Buy: $51.55

Strong Buy: $47.42

Very Strong Buy: $45.36

Current Price: $48.90

