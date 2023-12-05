Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Are The Headlines About Factory Orders Messing With Us Again?

Dec. 05, 2023 12:30 PM ETXLI, VIS, FIDU, IYJ, FXR, UXI, RSPN, SIJ, AIRR
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • Unfilled orders rose to an all-time high of $1.36 trillion in October, up by 7.1% year-over-year, and up by 27% from 2019, according to Census Bureau data today.
  • The drop in new orders of $21.8 billion in October from the record in September was mostly caused by “nondefense aircraft and parts” – a very volatile category.
  • Orders for Construction Materials and Supplies reached a record in September and stayed there in October, of $63 billion, wobbling along a high plateau since early 2022.

Interior of a large distribution warehouse company with worker standing in balcony

Portra

The drop in new orders was off an all-time high, while unfilled orders rose to an all-time high. Orders by major category.

The headlines had a kind of shocking collapse-is-nigh quality: Manufacturing orders plunged “by the most since April 2020.” These

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.4K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLI--
Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VIS--
Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares
FIDU--
Fidelity® MSCI Industrials Index ETF
IYJ--
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
FXR--
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.