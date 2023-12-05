Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIO Inc. (NIO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 05, 2023 12:08 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO), NIOIF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.56K Followers

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Li - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Steven Feng - Chief Financial Officer

Stanley Qu - Senior Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Tim Hsiao - Morgan Stanley

Nick Lai - JPMorgan

Yuqian Ding - HSBC

Ming-Hsun Lee - Bank of America

Paul Gong - UBS

Cheng Jing - CICC

Jason Getz - Mizuho Securities USA

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for NIO Incorporated Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. [Indiscernible] Head of Investor Relations of the Company. Please go ahead, [Indiscernible].

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to NIO's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

The company's financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today and are posted on the company's IR website.

On today's call, we have Mr. William Li, Founder, Chairman and the CEO; Mr. Steven Feng, our CFO; and Mr. Stanley Qu, Senior VP of Finance.

Before we continue, please be kindly reminded that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the views expressed today.

Further information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in certain filings of the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NIO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NIO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.