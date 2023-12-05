Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CLM: One Cut Down, Several To Go

Summary

  • CLM's distribution strategy relies heavily on divestitures of its asset base, making it unsustainable.
  • The recent dividend cut did not significantly improve CLM's prospects, as the forward annualized dividend yield is still overly aggressive.
  • CLM's reliance on capital gains and paid-in capital to cover its dividend creates several areas of concern, making it a speculative investment.
  • Given that the underlying equity portfolio of CLM is already richly valued and the CLM's NAV premium has been compressed, it seems very likely that CLM will be forced to revise its dividend policy again.
About three months ago I issued an article on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSE:CLM) indicating that the Fund is a structural value trap.

Among the numerous reasons, the key driver behind my assumption that CLM is a value trap was founded

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Comments (7)

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
Today, 2:12 PM
Comments (25.13K)
For some reason people love funds that mostly return your money back to you in name of dividends.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 2:25 PM
Comments (674)
@Diesel yep, weird logic in my opinion:)
chas226 profile picture
chas226
Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (247)
@Diesel I think we have become accustomed to calling the distribution of CLM a dividend. Probably just an oversight on most of the people that write about it.
D
DivTraderDRIP
Today, 2:01 PM
Comments (3)
Cornerstone announces their dividend policy ahead of time. They already announced last year that the dividend would be 21% of the NAV on October 31st. Due to market conditions in September/October, the NAV dropped which resulted in a lower dividend. So, they were not "forced" to lower the dividend, as you imply, for reasons other than they followed the policy they already put forth. If the NAV had gone up during that time, the dividend would have gone up.
n
notjake
Today, 1:42 PM
Comments (1.27K)
Appears you have studied this for a while now.
When do you think these “incremental dividend cuts”will occur?
And how are dividend policy changes made at Cornerstone?
B
Be A Man
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (5.02K)
@notjake dividend policy is voted on by the board of directors. It is reset each year. The terms have not changed in quite some time.
chas226 profile picture
chas226
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (247)
@notjake this is probably the best sarcasm on this thread regarding CLM today. Thanks for a little chuckle today Jake.
