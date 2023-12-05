Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Philip Morris International, Inc. (PM) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference Call Transcript

Dec. 05, 2023 12:29 PM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)
Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE:PM) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference Call December 5, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Emmanuel Babeau - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Pamela Kaufman - Morgan Stanley

Pamela Kaufman

Good morning, everyone. I'm Pamela Kaufman, Morgan Stanley's U.S. Food and Tobacco Analyst. I'm very excited to be joined on stage with Emmanuel Babeau, CFO of Philip Morris. Emmanuel, thanks for joining us.

Emmanuel Babeau

Thank you for having me, Pam. Thank you very much.

Pamela Kaufman

For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Pamela Kaufman

I'll kick it off with questions and save some time for audience Q&A at the end. So Emmanuel, maybe -- did you want to start with the remarks?

Emmanuel Babeau

Thank you. Just a few words of introduction. Good morning, everyone. Great to be here to have a last catch-up before the year-end. Just a few words to probably start our discussion by repeating what we've been saying this morning in our press release. Q4 is developing as expected, and we have been confirming this morning the guidance that we issued on the 19th of October. We are repeating a target of growth excluding ForEx for our adjusted EPS of 10% to 10.5% for the year 2023.

That would mean that for the third year in a row, and we are also, by the way, repeating all the assumptions that are, of course, underlying these growth objectives. That will mean that for the third year in a row, we would be growing volumes. We would be growing organically at a very high speed, our revenue. And we would be delivering a

