Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comfortable European Gas Market

Dec. 06, 2023 6:30 AM ETDBE, JJETF, UNG, UNL, GAZ, UGAZF, BOIL
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.45K Followers

Summary

  • The European gas market couldn’t have entered the 2023/24 heating season in better shape. The heating season started with storage essentially 100% full.
  • The big shift in European gas trade flows occurred in 2022 with the stoppage of most Russian pipeline gas flows to Europe.
  • We hold a supportive view of the US natural gas market through 2024. This is despite the fact that US natural gas storage is 7% above both levels seen last year and the five-year average.

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

By Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy

European storage at record levels

The European gas market couldn’t have entered the 2023/24 heating season in better shape. The heating season started with storage essentially 100% full. And while storage has started to

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.45K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
UNG--
United States Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF
UNL--
United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF
GAZ--
iPath® Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.