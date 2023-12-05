Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gitlab: Upgrade To Hold, More Balanced Risk-Reward Now

Dec. 05, 2023 1:37 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)IBM, MSFT, TEAM1 Comment
Tech Stock Pros
Summary

  • We are upgrading GitLab Inc. to a hold.
  • Q3 2023 earnings and outlook lead us to believe the stock provides a more balanced risk-reward profile now.
  • We think the stock remains too expensive, with no near-term catalyst driving outperformance for 1H24.
  • Management guided comfortably higher than consensus for next quarter at $158M versus consensus at $150.2M; we think the expectation of recovery is now factored into the stock.
  • We think GitLab Inc. stock will be more of an in-line performer in 1H24.
Dark blue sea surface with waves, splash and bubbles

Bogdan Khmelnytskyi

We're upgrading GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) to hold after a long, bearish stance. Their third quarter 2023 results and outlook lead us to believe that GTLB provides a more balanced risk-reward profile as IT spending stabilizes

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
8.21K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 1:45 PM
Comments (4.91K)
I do not understand this analysis. I was buying this went it went to $27 and Wall Street had $50 targets on it. I would think now is the time to downgrade from buy to hold? I completely sold my position today. Good luck to those still holding.
