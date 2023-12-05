FotografieLink/iStock via Getty Images

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is a renowned name in soccer with 145 years of history. The club plays in the Premier League of English soccer and has won one FIFA Club World Cup. The club has navigated through several transformations and changes of ownership. In 2005, Malcolm Glazer completed a club takeover, and since 2017, the family has sold a portion of their stake. Currently, they own 69% of the soccer club. Yet, after a decade without a title and with the fan pressure against the Glazer ownership, the family could soon sell a sizeable portion of their stake in the company. Indeed, M&A could potentially realign MANU back towards profitability, benefiting shareholders. However, my valuation analysis suggests that a wide margin would still overvalue MANU. Thus, I think it’s best to take a cautious stance on MANU at this juncture, rating it a “sell.”

Business Overview

Manchester United plc is a publicly traded soccer (football) team headquartered in Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded in 1878 under Newton Heath LYR Football Club and was renamed Manchester United in 1902. MANU employs around 1,100 people and operates mainly through the soccer club. The company has three business segments. The first is a commercial segment that leverages the Manchester United brand through regional and international marketing and sponsorships. The second is broadcasting of live football content, including television rights for the Premier League and the Union of European Football Associations club. Lastly, the Matchday segment generates revenue from events and football matches. MANU also manages Old Trafford, a stadium with a capacity of up to 75,000 spectators.

Manchester United plays in the Premier League, the top division of English soccer, and it has often been a laureate team with 20 English soccer championships. On top of its achievements, the club has won one FIFA Club World Cup, a competition organized by FIFA, football's global governing body. It has also won numerous titles in the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League. Thus, MANU is undoubtedly one of the most recognized soccer teams due to its heritage, but also because it was the team that cultivated Cristiano Ronaldo in its prime younger years before leaving for Spain’s Real Madrid.

The company was made public on the London Stock Exchange in 1991. Then, in 2005, an American businessman, Malcolm Glazer, completed a takeover, returning the club to private ownership with a purchase valued at almost £800 million with £500 million borrowed money. After the purchase, the amount borrowed was transferred to the club as debt rather than to Glazer. In 2012, even when the Glazer family retained most of the club's ownership, some shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Currently, the Glazer family owns 69% of the soccer club. As of today, MANU is essentially a family-owned business. Hence, minority shareholders largely depend on their decisions regarding every facet of the organization, including the potential upcoming M&A sale.

M&A Speculation at Manchester United

Accordingly, the Glazer family has sold parts of the stake in the club over the years. They sold $200 million in 2014, with an additional $73 million in 2017. In 2021, the Glazer brothers, Kevin and Edward, sold $161 million shares. The fans oppose the Glazer's hegemony in the club, have written warning open letters to the family, and organized protests during the games. In 2022, under this fan pressure, after ten years without winning a title, with an investment of £1.4 billion on transfers, and after the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract, the Glazers employed the Raine Group to oversee the bidding for the sale of a good part of the company. This seemed to culminate in the reign of the Glazer family over MANU and rekindle M&A speculation surrounding the shares.

MANU hasn’t benefited from the ongoing secular growth, posting only a mediocre revenue CAGR of 1.2% since 2014 (Statista)

Furthermore, on November 17, a report was announced that the Glazer family appears to be close to finalizing a deal to sell a minority stake of the club, approximately 25% of the listed A and B-shares, to the British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe for about $33 a share. The deal appraises Manchester United above the $5.2 billion value at which the rival team, Chelsea, was sold last May to Todd Boehly’s investment group and equity firm Clearlake Capital. Naturally, this would be a considerably higher valuation than MANU’s current $3.17 billion market cap. Moreover, it’s a puzzling potential deal because the premium comes without a controlling stake, yet it’d ostensibly force the Glazers to lose their controlling status. So, it’s undoubtedly a promising M&A saga for current shareholders if it goes through.

Then, on November 15, Richard Arnold, MANU’s CEO, announced his resignation after 16 years with the club and two years in the company’s leadership position. This further indicates that the chips are moving and could likely signal preparations for an upcoming major M&A deal that would potentially reshape the ownership structure of MANU.

Similarly, while all of this unfolded, during Q3 2023, the American billionaire Leon Cooperman acquired a stake in the club of around 929 thousand A-shares. However, Cooperman’s investment is roughly valued at $16.8 million, which is undoubtedly a minority position for him and within MANU. On the one hand, this long position implies the billionaire investor is bullish on MANU. However, his relatively small position suggests it's not a high-conviction bet. In other words, MANU does appear to have good upside potential, but that will require M&A to unlock it because the Glazers have proved disappointing for current shareholders. It’s precisely that uncertainty that weighs on the shares as of today, but also what potentially creates the investment opportunity.

Thus, November was a noteworthy month regarding news that signaled positioning for a major M&A deal. This is corroborated by Cooperman’s seemingly speculative stake in MANU. Indeed, the asset holds profound strategic value due to its heritage within soccer culture and brand recognition. All it needs is the proper leadership to unlock that value for shareholders.

A Bit Too Expensive: Valuation Analysis

However, from a valuation perspective, let’s analyze MANU’s current context. For the full-year fiscal 2023 results, record revenues in the commercial and matchday segments reported an increase of 17.5% YoY on commercial revenue and 23.4% YoY on matchday. For the 12 months ending June 30, the total revenue was £648.4 million. The club had record matchday revenue with increased ticket sales and 360,000 memberships in the largest paid program in world sports. The guidance for Fiscal 2024 is a record £650 million to £680 million. However, what matters to us in dollar terms as investors is that analysts expect MANU will report approximately $899.25 million in annual revenues by Jun 2025.

Naturally, well-established sports teams like MANU aren’t precisely growth stocks. However, as previously noted, their strategic value is synonymous with stable revenues over time, as long as the brand’s value doesn’t deteriorate. For context, I estimate MANU’s long-term revenue CAGR is about 1.2% since 2014. This is contingent on long-term soccer performance, and unfortunately, MANU has been going through a dry spell in the past few years. However, I doubt it’s enough for fans to give up on the team just yet, and with a change in ownership, I believe fans’ excitement would be rekindled for a promising MANU turnaround.

Unfortunately, while long-term revenue growth has been barely positive in the long run, MANU’s EBIT margins have notably declined. This is mostly due to a marked decline in gross margins and a persistent increase in operating expenses. For context 2014, gross margins were 99.57%, whereas in 2023, gross margins dropped to 84.39%. Likewise 2014, operating expenses were roughly 83.34% of total revenues, but by 2023, they became 88.80%. This has effectively squeezed MANU's margins, and any turnaround effort will need to be substantial such that the company effectively returns to its previous EBIT margins of 16.2% in 2014.

However, even if MANU recovered its 16.2% EBIT margin overnight, it would imply a yearly EBIT of $133.39 million. Using an average EV/EBIT multiple of 14.8 means an enterprise value estimate of $1.98 billion. I estimated this EV/EBIT average using Celtic’s (OTCPK:CLTFF) and Borussia Dortmund’s (OTCPK:BORUF) EV/EBIT multiples and the overall sector’s median EV/EBIT multiple. After adjusting for MANU’s cash and debt, we get a fair value estimate of just $1.29 billion, which is decidedly lower than its current market cap of $3.17 billion. This implies a substantial downside of 59.4%, which I don’t think is a price target but rather a clear indication that the company appears overvalued, looking at its current EBIT potential.

MANU's Bullish Case

Naturally, the bullish thesis would assume an improvement in EBIT margins and a sharp revenue increase. This would be feasible, taking successful soccer campaigns and championship wins that reignite MANU fans and bring along new ones. However, that adds another speculative layer to this already troubled investment proposition. Moreover, the next FIFA World Cup will be held in 2026 and hosted by Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This event could prove a profitable tailwind for MANU and other soccer clubs as people’s attention returns to soccer for this event.

It’s possible to imagine a scenario in which every variable goes favorably for MANU shareholders. For instance, if a transformative M&A deal occurs and new ownership changes lead to a better direction for the club. Then, a hypothetical new management team finds operating efficiencies while boosting revenues due to success on the pitch. A secular tailwind from the upcoming World Cup will ignite people’s interest in MANU and its new promising team, supercharging the ostensibly latent fan base and resulting in higher merchandise sales and broadcasting revenues. Moreover, MANU is a recognized brand and a prestigious premier soccer club, so management can attract and sign new, fresh talent that captures fans' attention. However, there are a lot of “ifs” in this scenario, and juxtaposed with its seemingly overvalued price tag, I think it makes MANU a “sell” for now.

MANU has had a lackluster stock performance over the long term under the Glazers’s ownership (TradingView)

Conclusion

Overall, MANU is a prestigious brand in soccer, and an M&A catalyst lies on the horizon. However, even if such a catalyst materializes, the club's long-term success is not guaranteed. Moreover, its current price tag appears to be on the expensive side, making it a tough investment proposition at these levels. Too many assumptions and variables must go in MANU’s favor to justify the current valuation. Thus, a cautious stance is warranted, so I rate it a “sell.” However, I think the club and the brand name are invaluable assets in soccer, so it’s worth keeping MANU on a watchlist in case it goes on sale or M&A changes the investment proposition favorably.