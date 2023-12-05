Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Manchester United: A Historic Giant Facing Valuation Challenges And Why It's Time To Sell

Dec. 05, 2023 2:08 PM ETManchester United plc (MANU)
Edgar Torres H profile picture
Edgar Torres H
2.49K Followers

Summary

  • Manchester United plc is a renowned soccer club with a long history and a strong brand.
  • The Glazer family, who currently own 69% of the club, could soon sell a significant portion of their stake. Such a development could potentially open the door to a turnaround.
  • My valuation analysis suggests that Manchester United is significantly overvalued, making it a "sell" at its current price.
  • Even if positive M&A occurs, MANU faces a long road ahead before becoming a compelling investment alternative.

fondo del deporte - campo verde en el estadio de fútbol. listo para el juego en el mediocampo, Ilustración 3D

FotografieLink/iStock via Getty Images

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) is a renowned name in soccer with 145 years of history. The club plays in the Premier League of English soccer and has won one FIFA Club World Cup. The club has

This article was written by

Edgar Torres H profile picture
Edgar Torres H
2.49K Followers
Follow me for insights into undercovered and overlooked stocks that are potential hidden gems in the market. My investment approach is balanced. I rely on quantitative metrics while always remembering the qualitative story behind each stock. I'm not afraid to go against the grain if the numbers justify it, always in pursuit of the most accurate understanding of a company's potential. I hold a Master of Liberal Arts (ALM) in Extension Studies, field of Finance, from Harvard University. My investment career has spanned various facets of the finance industry, from serving as an analyst at my country's stock exchange to working as a sell-side analyst and a stockbroker. Now as a full-time investor, I have the additional time and focus to provide more in-depth analyses of investment opportunities, and I'm extremely grateful for this. Whether writing for fun, articulating my ideas, or sharing strategies, I aim to provide value on your investment journey. "Veritas Super Omnia" (Truth Above All)Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Myriam Alvarez, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MANU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MANU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MANU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.