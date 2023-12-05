Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) UBS Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 05, 2023 1:18 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.56K Followers

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) UBS Global TMT Conference Call December 5, 2023 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stansbury - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Batya Levi - UBS

Batya Levi

Great. We'll get started now. Thanks everyone for joining us. I'm Batya Levi with the Communications team at UBS. And our next speaker is Chris Stansbury, EVP and CFO at Lumen. Thank you so much for joining us.

Chris Stansbury

It's great to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Batya Levi

Great. So, just given the time of the year, we -- I wanted to start off with, what you're mainly focused on as we head into '24?

Chris Stansbury

Yeah. I mean, the fourth quarter is obviously well underway. We're very focused on finishing the year strongly. But really, the pivot is now to next year. We're in the middle of a transformation. If I think about it kind of in terms of renovating a house, over the last year, we've done all the ugly stuff that you can't see, right, replumbing it, rewiring it, building new motions for how we retain customers and migrate customers to new things, focusing on innovation, focusing on execution. And so, '24 is really where that hard work starts to show up in the results. And so, we're very focused on making sure that deep into the organization, all of our objectives are aligned around that, and that people have the tools they need to succeed next year. So that's the focus right now.

Batya Levi

And a lot of news or attention is going towards the TSA. So, maybe if you could just give us an update on where we are? What are the next steps as you complete the process?

Chris Stansbury

Sure. And, oh, I forgot to say up

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LUMN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUMN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.