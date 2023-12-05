Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cumulus Media: Transformation Hitting High Gear On Ad Rebound

Dec. 05, 2023 2:32 PM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)BBGI, IHRT, TSQ
Kinix Research profile picture
Kinix Research
217 Followers

Summary

  • National advertising and interest rates have suppressed equity of Cumulus, leaving opportunity for outsized gains.
  • Cumulus has reached an inflection point in its growth business vertical of digital marketing, positioning themselves for the advertising rebound.
  • Incremental earnings value-add on top of stable broadcasting business suggests a shareholder price of $7.5 - $15 in a normalized environment.

Digital marketing business technology concept. Website advertisement email social media network, SEO, SEM video and mobile application icons in virtual screen.

Natee127

My previous article on Cumulus (NASDAQ:CMLS) focused on its radio assets and balance sheet. At the market price of $5.00/share at the time of this writing, I still contend CMLS is undervalued on the argument of its balance sheet

This article was written by

Kinix Research profile picture
Kinix Research
217 Followers
Investing Style: Value-oriented, concentrated investments. Hold both long-term horizons and short-term catalyst driven value ideas. Small positional Forex trading allocation. Small short positions in my circle of competence. Long portfolio is usually 8 or less best idea positions.Focused Industries: Aerospace and Defense; Communications; Financials; International MarketsDefense industry insider with an investment style that includes short and long-term value generation runways. Followed teachings: Peter Lynch, Dr. Michael Burry, Li LuHeads I win; Tails I don't lose much.Always do your own due diligence. Not a financial advisor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMLS, NXST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CMLS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMLS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.