Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) 2023 UBS Global Media & Communications Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 05, 2023 1:34 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.56K Followers

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) 2023 UBS Global Media & Communications Conference Call December 5, 2023 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Sievert - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Hodulik - UBS

John Hodulik

Okay, great. We'll get started. I'm John Hodulik from the communications team here at UBS Research. And I'm happy to welcome this morning, Mike Sievert, the President and CEO of T-Mobile. Mike, thanks for being here. Thanks for doing this.

Mike Sievert

Thanks for having us at this in-house conference center. I guess you're capturing synergies here. [Indiscernible].

John Hodulik

So, great to have you. And we've got about 35 minutes for Q&A. I've got a list of questions that I want to run through.

Mike Sievert

Jump right in. My lawyers would like me to point out that I might make forward-looking statements and actual results might differ and you can learn about our risk factors by looking online.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John Hodulik

Perfect. I've got 2 questions here. We've also got the iPad if anybody in the audience has some questions they want to lob in. I can work them into the conversation. This time of year, we always start off with a question about '24, just how you're thinking of the company's positioning and what the priorities are for next year?

Mike Sievert

Yes, it is that time of year. Our business John is incredibly simple. And so the priorities for next year are incredibly simple. Take share, continue to take share at our historic rates translate that share taking into cash flow production for our shareholders and continue to make smart investments for the future. And that's what's working about this business model and it really is working in a significant way. You've seen in 2023, we're just -- and I'm sure we'll get a chance to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TMUS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMUS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.