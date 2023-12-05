Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Might Have Been Wrong About Roblox (Upgrade)

Dec. 05, 2023 2:39 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
Summary

  • Roblox Corporation has seen a reversal in its sales trend, with positive growth and increased user engagement.
  • The company still faces profitability and free cash flow issues, losing money for each dollar generated in sales.
  • The stock is classified as Hold due to positive sales trends, but concerns remain about profitability and cash flow.

In the last year, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) managed to turn its sales trend around, suggesting that my previous stock classification was too negative. The online gaming platform still has profitability and free cash flow issues, however, and it loses a substantial amount

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RBLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

