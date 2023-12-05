Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

60% Gains Plus Dividends With Phillips 66 If Elliott Is Right

Dec. 05, 2023 2:43 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)6 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Activist investor Elliott Investment Management enters Phillips 66 with a $1 billion stake and proposes a strategic overhaul.
  • Elliott identifies underperformance and operational lapses as key issues and calls for cost-cutting, divestitures, and a commitment to shareholder value.
  • Phillips 66 responds positively to Elliott's proposals, indicating a promising future for the company.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Vintage Phillips 66 sign at a former gas station in Spencer, Missouri

BD Images

Introduction

On November 20, I wrote an article titled 3.6% Yield And Undervalued - Phillips 66 Is A Top-Tier Income Play. As that wasn't very long ago, I wasn't planning on writing another article.

However, sometimes major changes require a closer

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
28.68K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

V
ValueAlways
Today, 4:01 PM
Comments (12)
Thanks for the article. I bought PSX during oil crash .... LONG.
horowitzcpa profile picture
horowitzcpa
Today, 3:51 PM
Comments (2.64K)
Many factors affect the profitability of PSX, including required maintenance, seasonal driving, the CP Chem business, the cost of inputs, the crack spreads, and so many other variables. I would warn investors not to be married to any refining stock. Take some profits along the way as I have, and reinvest upon the inevitable downturn.
r
rockjcp
Today, 3:42 PM
Comments (8.27K)
I would expect stock buyback might accelerate!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:21 PM
Comments (7.17K)
I want to buy stock in a company BEFORE an activist investor drives up the price.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (10.75K)
@ndardick I was bullish before Elliott got involved ;-)

I also think NSC will get an activist investor.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:58 PM
Comments (7.17K)
@Leo Nelissen Bravo, Leo! Palpably prescient on your part.
I know you love your trains. Did you have a train set while growing up? There is an old saw that might be applicable:

You can tell the age of the boys
By the size of their toys!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PSX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.