Wall Street Lunch: GTA 6 Trailer Hits Early

The release date of 2025 for the game puts some pressure on Take-Two shares. (0:15) Job openings slump below 9 million. (2:00) Morgan Stanley spies big smartphone recovery. (4:24)

A leak of the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI several hours early forced Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) to release the full trailer ahead of time. And that surfaced an unwelcome detail for gamers and investors.

The trailer says the long-awaited game is slated for release in 2025. Many on social media had expected the game to be released in 2024. Take-Two gapped down initially in premarket and shares still lower.

The later-than-expected release of the game is likely to impact the company's sales in the coming fiscal year.

Take-Two recently updated its multi-year guidance, expecting slightly, "but not materially,” less than $8 billion in net bookings in fiscal 2025, compared to over $8 billion previously.

On Friday, Rockstar, a subsidiary of Take-Two, announced the trailer would be released on December 5, at 9 a.m. ET. But a leak posted to Twitter forced the publisher to release the trailer late Monday night.

The new game, set in Vice City, is set to come to Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X and S. There was no mention about PC or mobile editions.

Rockstar founder Sam Houser says: “Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences. We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang said the trailer showed a game with "quality beyond expectation" despite the prior leaks and high standards set by previous releases from Rockstar. He also said that the first trailer made YouTube history, becoming the fifth-most-viewed video of the day..

In today’s trading

The major action is in the bond market with stocks mixed.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) leads the S&P (SP500) and Dow (DJI) as the Magnificent 7 try to break out of their slump.

Yields are falling as the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey – or JOLTS report – showed loosening in the labor market. The 10-year (US10Y) slipped below 4.2%.

Job openings slumped below 9 million in October, falling to 8.733 million from a downwardly revised 9.35 million in September. Economists were expecting a figure around 9.4 million.

The job opening rate of 5.3% declined from 5.6% in September, while the quits rate stood at 2.3% for the fourth-straight month.

Market analyst Adam Crisafulli, author of the Vital Knowledge report, says the JOLTS figure is “a blockbuster, and one that should finally close the door at the Fed to any talk of additional rate hikes. .. if the Nov BLS on 12/8 and CPI on 12/12 are anywhere close to this .. the Fed could be cutting before the end of Q1:24.”

The jobs news overshadowed slightly stronger services activity. The November ISM Services PMI rose to 52.7, topping the 52 consensus.

Wells Fargo says: “Not only is the services sector still expanding, it picked up steam in November … With prices still firmly in expansion and employment rising slightly, it suggests that recent expectations for rate cuts might have been pulled too far forward.”

Among active stocks

In conjunction with its investor day, CVS (CVS) reaffirmed its 2023 guidance and initiated 2024 guidance while unveiling new products, CostVantage and TrueCost, aimed at simplifying drug pricing and pharmacy benefits management (PBM).

Starbucks (SBUX) is fighting to break an 11-session losing streak, a record for the stock. Sentiment on Starbucks has weakened over the last two weeks amid concerns in China over consumer traffic and in the U.S. over sluggish Red Cup day numbers.

Also, third-party sales data signaled a "material slowing” down for Starbucks traffic and sales in November after the coffee giant delivered strong comparable sales growth of 8% in FQ4.

And Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR) soared 60% after it announced encouraging initial results from a Phase 2 study of its ovarian cancer drug candidate stenoparib and the companion diagnostic. Of the five evaluable patients included in the analysis, one patient experienced a complete response to the treatment while the other four demonstrated stable disease.

In other news of note

Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) were in focus as Morgan Stanley said the smartphone industry is poised for a recovery that is "not yet priced into shares."

Katy Huberty, the bank's Global Director of Research (and former analyst on Apple) said the firm's global tech team has received a "significant" amount of feedback that future growth tied to Edge AI is creating investment opportunities as the industry sits on what she called a "favorable inflection point." Edge AI is where artificial intelligence runs on users’ devices,

Huberty said: "Our Tech team believes the theme has not yet re-rated the sub-sector significantly: the forward P/E for smartphone-related stocks has only expanded from 22x at end-3Q23 to 24x in 4Q23, which in our team’s view suggests current share prices do not reflect high expectations for a smartphone shipment recovery."

If demand recovers next year, there's a chance that the whole sector re-rates higher.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

Citi Research is out with its Focus List North America report for Q4. That highlights the best Buy-rated stocks with a focus on bottom-up ideas.

The list highlights “actionable stocks by excluding those with low liquidity” has a “preference for stocks that did not score poorly on Citi’s multi-factor quant model” and surfaces “bold stock calls that were significantly different from the Street in expected total returns, earnings forecasts, or analysis.”

The stocks have an average market cap of $155 billion, and an average expected total return of 23%.

Among the picks are Meta (META), Boeing (BA), Walmart (WMT), Targa Resources (TRGP) and Clorox (CLX).