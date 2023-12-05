Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Mills Stock Is In Buy Territory Again (Rating Upgrade)

Dec. 05, 2023 3:30 PM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)XLP3 Comments
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After falling nearly 30% from its highs in May, General Mills, Inc. is once again worth considering.
  • On a historical basis, General Mills trades at attractive levels relative to the company's current return on equity.
  • At the same time, margins are likely to improve and General Mills management should continue to increase the dividend on an annual basis.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Roundabout Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

General Mills Reports Lower Than Expected Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

As 2023 slowly draws to a close and the S&P 500 (SP500) once again trades near all-time highs, the year is also likely to be one of the worst for consumer staples on a relative basis.

On

Looking for better positioned high quality businesses in the consumer staples space? 

You can gain access to my highest conviction ideas in the sector by subscribing to The Roundabout Investor, where I uncover conservatively priced businesses with superior competitive positioning and high dividend yields.

Performance of all high conviction ideas is measured by The Roundabout Portfolio, which has consistently outperformed the market since its initiation. 

As part of the service I also offer in-depth market analysis, through the lens of factor investing and a watchlist of higher risk-reward investment opportunities. To learn more and gain access to the service, follow the link provided. 

This article was written by

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
5.25K Followers

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA is a former strategy consultant within the field of brand and intangible assets valuation. During his career in the City of London he has been working with some of the largest global brands within the technology, telecom and banking sectors. 

He graduated from the London School of Economics and is interested in finding reasonably priced businesses with sustainable long-term competitive advantages. 

Vladimir is the leader of the investing group The Roundabout Investor where he teaches the process of evaluating roundabout investments; defined by potential high capital return, growth in free cash flow, safe dividends and conservative capital allocation. He offers weekly investment ideas, a model portfolio, a watchlist, macro outlooks, and sector deep dives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Mitchell303 profile picture
Mitchell303
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (42)
Good analysis. Thanks.
AlexChilton profile picture
AlexChilton
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (553)
Vladimir,

Another excellent piece. Some thoughts: 'Although trying to time the market by either buying or selling a stock is something that I stay away from, there are certainly periods of time when it is more attractive for long-term investors to increase holdings.'

Personally buy monthly, which is another way to play your theme, so long-term, yes.

'With a forward yield of 3.7%, GIS offers one of the most attractive yields within the sector.' Agreed. Long Cheerios (and the GIS Christmas Box for this year was a good one). Thanks again.

Alex.
o
old maid
Today, 3:39 PM
Comments (3.08K)
haagen daas yogurt. yummie.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GIS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.