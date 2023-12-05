Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 05, 2023 2:49 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference December 5, 2023 12:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Laxman Narasimhan - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Brian Harbour

Okay. Thank you. Thank you, everyone. I'm Brian Harbour. I'm the Restaurant and Foodservice Distribution Analyst at Morgan Stanley. First of all, this is a joint forum here. So I just wanted to thank everyone for being here. It means a lot and just a couple of stats. Sorry if this sounds like an earnings call. But since 2019, we have 30 more investors here. We have 30% more companies, 65% more meetings compared to our 2019 conference. So thank you all for making it so successful. And thanks, especially to the team behind the scenes that has organized all of this.

And now I'm very excited. We're excited to have Starbucks here. The new CEO -- relatively new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan.

Laxman Narasimhan

You've pronounced that really well.

Brian Harbour

I had some coaching. So thank you. And Starbucks certainly needs no introduction. So actually, if you have any opening comments, I'll turn it over to you.

Laxman Narasimhan

Well, first of all, I don't see a drink and this is a holiday.

Brian Harbour

Next year, we'll have a Starbucks…

Laxman Narasimhan

We'll start with that. It's a Doppio Espresso Macchiato. It's inside me now. Well, first of all, thank you all for being here. Starbucks as a company is a very strong brand. We're focused on human connection and I think the need for human connection is even more relevant today than it ever was. I've just come out last night of launching our values across our entire company. In fact, it was -- it's been a 9-month process of us landing the mission, the promises and the values. And I joined Starbucks because at the heart of it, it's

