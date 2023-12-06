Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brookfield: Significant Stock Surge Isn't An Overreaction

Summary

  • Brookfield Asset Management has a well-diversified business model and has raised significant funding, with $865B in assets under management.
  • The company expects to raise a record $150B in capital by the end of 2023, with the potential for substantial dividend growth in 2024.
  • Brookfield's five pillars of growth position it well for long-term opportunities, augmented by its market-leading scale and competitive advantages.
  • I argue why the surge and recovery in November didn't surprise me. It's well-deserved, and dip-buyers who added aggressively have been well-rewarded.
  • I highlight why caution is encouraged at the current levels. Despite that, a welcomed pullback could improve the entry point for investors waiting to add more exposure.
COP28 UNFCCC Climate Conference: Day Five

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

I last updated investors in the leading alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) in late September 2023, before BAM took a significant tumble in October, falling to the $28 level.

I highlighted that the

Comments (2)

HunterKiller89 profile picture
HunterKiller89
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (9.94K)
I don't see it holding $35 through year end, but I also don't expect it to drop below $30 again. Probably trade the $31-36 range for a while
S
Sane Man
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (1.23K)
What about the short report questioning the relationship between all the entities and spin-offs and FFO isn’t as high as stated ?
