The Santa Rally Sleighing Into 2024

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) has appreciated by 12% since the October bottom. So, that "year-end" rally. we've already had it! Also, let's put matters into perspective. The SPX is up almost 20% this year, and the Nasdaq composite is up 35%.

The SPX 1-Year Chart

SPX (StockCharts.com )

The recent spike came after a steady and tumultuous three-month correction. This downturn caused significant 20-30% declines in leading high-quality stocks. However, the recent rally clawed back much of the losses in about one month, and markets could be set up for a consolidation process before heading higher in 2024.

The intermediate and longer-term fundamental backdrop is constructive. Inflation has moderated, the economy remains resilient, and the Fed should adopt a more accessible monetary stance soon. Moreover, several exceptional growth opportunities exist. AI and leading growth segments should stimulate economic expansion, leading stocks to new ATHs in the new year.

2023 Index Performance YTD

The Nasdaq is up by around 35%

The SPX is up by about 20%

The DJIA is by roughly 9%

The R2K is up by about 7%

The NYSE composite is by only 7%

The Takeaway

2023 has been an excellent year for many stocks. However, large-cap tech has been the optimal place for several reasons. Many top, high-quality tech stocks were demolished during the bear market, recently declining to severely oversold and undervalued levels.

The slowdown hasn't been as tumultuous as expected, and earnings, especially in big tech, have recovered with growth prospects ahead. Moreover, the AI revolution should continue enabling growth and increasing profitability for years as we advance.

Small caps have lagged the market, as they typically do in a slowdown phase. Higher interest rates influence smaller businesses more negatively than big market-leading companies. Therefore, many small caps have underperformed with the looming threat of a recession. However, smaller caps could outperform the market in 2024 with a softer landing scenario in place.

The Russell 2000 ETF

IWM (StockCharts.com)

The iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) has traded mostly sideways over the last 52 weeks. It's up by about 10% YTD and only about 2% over the previous year. The R2K declined by 33% from its ATH in 2021 and is still down by 22% from its high level. Additionally, the R2K has been in a relatively tight range ($160-$200) for over a year and a half now and could break out soon. Many smaller and mid-cap companies could do well as the FOMC moves toward an easier monetary stance.

Also, the R2K is relatively cheap here:

P/E valuations (WSJ.com )

The Russell 2000 trades at only 24 times earnings here. This is compared to the sky-high 86 P/E ratio last year, and typically, small-cap stocks trade at a premium of 30 P/E or higher. Many smaller cap companies have significant revenue and earnings growth potential and deserve a higher multiple. Also, many smaller cap growth companies focus primarily on growth instead of profitability and should trade at higher multiples.

A 24 P/E on small caps and 1.71% dividend implies that many high-quality small and mid-cap companies may be undervalued and go much higher in 2024 and future years as we advance. Additionally, due to the resilience of the U.S. economy and the coming more accessible rate environment, the 24 forward P/E multiple may be lowballed, and many companies could see higher than anticipated earnings and earnings revisions in future quarters.

The S&P 500 is also relatively inexpensive, with a 20 P/E multiple. We could see a similar dynamic of higher-than-expected earnings results pushing the forward P/E below 20, leading to higher demand for high-quality U.S. shares. Due to the rapid spread of the AI industry and other factors, the Nasdaq 100's forward P/E may now be around 25-26 instead of the consensus 27.5. Therefore, we should see further appreciation of high-quality tech shares in the new year.

The FOMC's Pivot Approaches

The FOMC's meeting is next week, and there is zero chance for another rate increase. One month ago, there was a 5% probability for another 25-bps increase, but that's off the table now. Due to the progress on inflation and other favorable factors, the odds have flipped.

Rate Probabilities January 2024

Rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com )

There's now about a 15% chance that the Fed will lower the benchmark as early as next month. One month ago, there was a 10% probability the Fed would raise one more time. Moreover, there's an overwhelming chance (about 60%) that the FOMC will vote to drop its first rate decrease in March, Q1 of next year. Current probabilities imply the benchmark may be around 3.75-4% at the end of next year. This dynamic means we could see 150 Bps worth of cuts in 2024, which is highly constructive for stocks and other risk assets.

Inflation is Close to Target

I'm not sure if the Fed deserves all the credit. Still, the Fed has done an excellent job in lowering inflation while supporting economic growth, enabling a soft landing scenario to transpire.

Truflation Inflation

Truflation (Truflation.com )

Truflation (an independent, non-government) inflation gauge illustrates inflation around 3% here. This dynamic represents a sharp decline from the highs of around 10% last year and suggests inflation is close to the Fed's 2% target range. The CPI is approximately 3.2%, coming down from a recent multi-decade high of about 9%. Even the Fed's preferred core PCE gauge came in at 3.5% for last month, illustrating significant progress on inflation. Inflation should continue moderating as rates remain elevated, and the FOMC will likely begin lowering interest rates early next year.

2023 Has Been Excellent - What About 2024?

While 2023 has been an excellent year, let's take a step back and consider all the elements. The stock market came off enormous declines that began in late 2021 and persisted throughout 2022. Tech had one of its most brutal bear markets in history. Many high-quality tech companies topped out in November 2021 and bottomed in October 2022 or the end of 2022. Therefore, many of the best tech stocks globally went through a bear market for over a year.

The S&P 500 officially topped out around the start of 2022 and bottomed in October of that year. Despite the solid showing in 2023, the SPX is still below the high achieved at the beginning of the previous year. The Nasdaq composite, despite an excellent rebound in 2023, is also still around 15% below its ATH achieved in 2021.

The Nasdaq Composite 3-Year Chart

Nasdaq (StockCharts.com )

The Nasdaq composite dropped by nearly 40% during the bear market phase. The tech-heavy composite finally bottomed in October 2022 with a successful retest of the lows early this year. Therefore, the new bull market has just begun, and with the substantial prospects in AI and other segments, it could run for several more years. While we may be technically overbought in the near term, the economy should transition to a more accessible interest rate policy in the next six months, leading to substantial growth and profitability prospects for many high-quality tech companies and many smaller and mid-cap firms in various segments.

Due to the constructive technical, fundamental, and psychological factors, high-quality stocks should have a solid showing next year. I'm establishing a base case 2024 year-end target of 5,200 for the SPX, roughly 15% above current levels. The Russell 2000 could outperform, with a 2024 year-end target of 2,300, approximately 22% higher from here. The Nasdaq composite could also perform very well, achieving my 2024 year-end target of 17,000, roughly 20% higher from here.

Three "Small Cap" stocks to consider in the new year:

1. Enphase (ENPH) - Alternative and solar energy stocks have been demolished due to the economic slowdown and the high-interest rate environment. One of the best companies in the residential and commercial solar transformation business is Enphase. The stock crashed during its tedious bear market. However, a lower interest rate environment and improving economic growth could enable Enphase's stock to go much higher in 2024 and the future.

2. Match Group (MTCH) - Match is dirt cheap. This is an internet company with substantial growth potential. Yet, it's trading below a 12 P/E multiple, like a stock with no growth value. The market is wrong here, and Match shares should move much higher as growth returns, profitability increases, and its multiple expands in future quarters.

3. Albemarle (ALB) - With slower EV sales due to the slow economic environment and high interest rates, the price of lithium has dropped like a rock. Albemarle, the top lithium miner globally, has experienced a stock collapse. However, the slowdown is transitory, and this stock should move much higher as EV and lithium prices advance in future years.