Houyi Digital Begins $100 Million U.S. IPO Effort
Summary
- Houyi Digital Internet Industry Technology Co., Ltd. has filed for a $100 million IPO to sell its ordinary shares.
- The company sells alcohol products and related items and services in China.
- The market for its products is large, but competition is intense and fragmented.
- I'll provide an update when we obtain more information about the IPO.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Houyi Digital Internet Industry Technology Co.
Houyi Digital Internet Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (HYHL) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.
The firm sells alcohol products and related items and services in China.
The market for Houyi Digital Internet Industry Technology Co., Ltd. products is substantial, but competition is fragmented and intense.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.
Houyi Overview
Shenzhen, China-based Houyi Digital Internet Industry Technology Co., Ltd. was founded to sell various alcohol products, design digital products, including collectibles and render alcohol industry services.
Management is headed by CEO and CFO Mr. Kezheng Gong, who has been with the firm since 2023 and was previously CFO and financial management in multiple companies, some of which were listed firms.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Baijiu
Red wine
Imported wine
Beer, fruit wine and Houyi brand liquor
Digital collectibles
Alcohol-related services.
As of June 30, 2023, Houyi has not booked any equity investment from investors.
Houyi Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks to sell its products through a variety of platforms, from direct-to-consumer to distribution partners.
Management did not provide a breakdown of the firm's sales activities.
Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained exactly the same as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023
|
26.0%
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
|
26.0%
(Source - SEC.)
The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, was 0.9x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)
Houyi’s Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by Beverage Daily, the Chinese market for various alcoholic beverages will likely see a similar growth pattern to the rest of the world, with growth expected in the premium categories and less growth in the lower-quality segments.
For example, premiumization will occur in global spirits brands but less so in national brands such as Baijiu and others.
Ready-to-drink, or RTD, will see growth across many regions.
However, wine volumes are expected to decline, with lower-priced tiers suffering "as younger adult wine consumers increasingly enjoy alternative alcohol options and drink higher-quality wines less frequently."
Also, beer volume is expected to grow by around 1% CAGR from 2022 to 2027, holding back higher growth due to demand decline in lower-priced tiers.
The market for alcohol in China is quite large and the firm faces a highly fragmented market characterized by intense competition.
Houyi's Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing top line revenue
Increasing gross profit but flat gross margin
Growing operating profit
Higher cash flow from operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement, although the symmetry in the gross margin and operating margin percentages is striking:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 6,247,280
|
30.0%
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 4,805,600
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 5,310,190
|
30.0%
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 4,084,760
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023
|
85.00%
|
0.0%
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
|
85.00%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 1,725,750
|
27.6%
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 1,327,500
|
27.6%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 1,519,310
|
24.3%
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 1,115,620
|
23.2%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 1,843,810
|
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 1,443,170
(Source - SEC.)
As of June 30, 2023, Houyi had $3.0 million in cash and $1.3 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.3 million.
Houyi Digital's IPO Details
Houyi intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 20 million shares at a proposed price of $5.00 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
approximately 50% for expanding and strengthening our distribution channels and marketing campaigns to further enhance our sales capacity and efficiency;
approximately 25% for developing new products and services for our diversified product portfolio, and enhancing our branding efforts;
approximately 15% for enhancing our IT infrastructure and technologies, including digital operating systems and data analytics; and
approximately 10% for general corporate and working capital purposes.
(Source - SEC.)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not subject to any material legal proceedings to its knowledge.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are undisclosed.
Commentary About Houyi’s IPO
HYHL is seeking U.S. public capital market funding for its various corporate growth initiatives.
The company’s financials have shown higher top line revenue, increasing gross profit but flat gross margin, growing operating profit and higher cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.3 million.
Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained flat as revenue has increased; its Selling efficiency multiple was 0.9x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.
Houyi’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for the firm’s various types of alcoholic products is large but features intense and fragmented competition.
Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include numerous regulatory and operational risks being a China-based merchant.
The firm is an emerging growth company and foreign private issuer, which means management can communicate much less information to U.S. shareholders.
These types of companies have frequently performed poorly post-IPO.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Consider becoming a member of IPO Edge.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and software companies.
He also leads the investing group
which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.
.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments