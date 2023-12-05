Jiyi/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Houyi Digital Internet Industry Technology Co.

Houyi Digital Internet Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (HYHL) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm sells alcohol products and related items and services in China.

The market for Houyi Digital Internet Industry Technology Co., Ltd. products is substantial, but competition is fragmented and intense.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Houyi Overview

Shenzhen, China-based Houyi Digital Internet Industry Technology Co., Ltd. was founded to sell various alcohol products, design digital products, including collectibles and render alcohol industry services.

Management is headed by CEO and CFO Mr. Kezheng Gong, who has been with the firm since 2023 and was previously CFO and financial management in multiple companies, some of which were listed firms.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Baijiu

Red wine

Imported wine

Beer, fruit wine and Houyi brand liquor

Digital collectibles

Alcohol-related services.

As of June 30, 2023, Houyi has not booked any equity investment from investors.

Houyi Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks to sell its products through a variety of platforms, from direct-to-consumer to distribution partners.

Management did not provide a breakdown of the firm's sales activities.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained exactly the same as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 26.0% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 26.0% Click to enlarge

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, was 0.9x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

Houyi’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Beverage Daily, the Chinese market for various alcoholic beverages will likely see a similar growth pattern to the rest of the world, with growth expected in the premium categories and less growth in the lower-quality segments.

For example, premiumization will occur in global spirits brands but less so in national brands such as Baijiu and others.

Ready-to-drink, or RTD, will see growth across many regions.

However, wine volumes are expected to decline, with lower-priced tiers suffering "as younger adult wine consumers increasingly enjoy alternative alcohol options and drink higher-quality wines less frequently."

Also, beer volume is expected to grow by around 1% CAGR from 2022 to 2027, holding back higher growth due to demand decline in lower-priced tiers.

The market for alcohol in China is quite large and the firm faces a highly fragmented market characterized by intense competition.

Houyi's Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue

Increasing gross profit but flat gross margin

Growing operating profit

Higher cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement, although the symmetry in the gross margin and operating margin percentages is striking:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 $ 6,247,280 30.0% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 $ 4,805,600 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 $ 5,310,190 30.0% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 $ 4,084,760 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 85.00% 0.0% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 85.00% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,725,750 27.6% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 $ 1,327,500 27.6% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,519,310 24.3% Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 $ 1,115,620 23.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,843,810 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 $ 1,443,170 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2023, Houyi had $3.0 million in cash and $1.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.3 million.

Houyi Digital's IPO Details

Houyi intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 20 million shares at a proposed price of $5.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 50% for expanding and strengthening our distribution channels and marketing campaigns to further enhance our sales capacity and efficiency; approximately 25% for developing new products and services for our diversified product portfolio, and enhancing our branding efforts; approximately 15% for enhancing our IT infrastructure and technologies, including digital operating systems and data analytics; and approximately 10% for general corporate and working capital purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not subject to any material legal proceedings to its knowledge.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are undisclosed.

Commentary About Houyi’s IPO

HYHL is seeking U.S. public capital market funding for its various corporate growth initiatives.

The company’s financials have shown higher top line revenue, increasing gross profit but flat gross margin, growing operating profit and higher cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.3 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained flat as revenue has increased; its Selling efficiency multiple was 0.9x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

Houyi’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for the firm’s various types of alcoholic products is large but features intense and fragmented competition.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include numerous regulatory and operational risks being a China-based merchant.

The firm is an emerging growth company and foreign private issuer, which means management can communicate much less information to U.S. shareholders.

These types of companies have frequently performed poorly post-IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.