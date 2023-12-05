The December Fed Meeting: What To Expect And How To Trade It

sasirin pamai

This article provides an impact assessment of the FOMC December meeting and a possible rise in the Federal Funds Rate to 5.75% from 5.5%

The chart below shows the current FFR situation.

The Federal Reserve raised the target range for the Federal Funds Rate to 5.5% at its August 2023 meeting in what has been an almost nonstop staircase of rate rises since they began in March 2022: From 0.25% to 5.5% in just over one year. The rate of change has slowed down over the last six months and the time between raises has increased. A pause in rate rises is more likely now than a raise. The bias though is towards raising the rate as this is seen as a good thing for a multitude of reasons such as:

1. Disciplining federal government spending by making the interest on the debt higher so that less debt is taken on.

2. Making the private sector more efficient in that it raises the hurdle rate for investment and so culls out those investments that are not viable at the new higher rate of interest and dooms those that are already committed but no longer viable at the new rate of interest.

3. Higher rates give the central bank more room to lower the rate in response to a recession or financial crisis.

4. Lower rates and easy money from quantitative easy are seen as lax lazy and prudentially unsound whereas higher rates and quantitative tightening are seen as prudentially sound and responsible.

Whether wrong or right these are the prevailing notions about monetary policy in the US and so must be taken seriously.

Most likely the new upper limit target range will be 5.75% with adjustment to other rates as well such as the prime rate and Interest on Reserves Balances. Continued QT bond selling will roll on.

Mr Robert P Balan of the Predictive Analytic Models SA Investor Group.

The chart above from Mr. Robert P. Balan shows the lead of the 10-year yield (long end of the yield curve), initial claims, and the CPI on the FFR (short end of the yield curve). The FFR is led nine months in advance by those over factors, and given that they have fallen recently from their high levels, they could lead the FFR downwards.

The change over the last time this chart was shown in my last article linked here is that the brown unemployment line has moved upwards (note the inverted scale) while all other leading factors have fallen. This means that things are generally moving in the direction intended by the Fed.

This chart shown last month proved to be relatively predictive in that it shows the factors that drive Fed decisions are pointing to a cessation or downward trajectory for interest rates and at the last meeting the Fed did indeed hold rates where they were.

One must remember that while the other driving factors are dynamic and driven by market forces, the FFR is driven solely by a committee of people making a binary up-and-down decision based on emotion and politics rather than rational inputs.

From a historical perspective, the Fed tends to keep raising rates regardless of improving inflation and other financial measures until there is a crisis and at that point, the rate is dropped as a response. The bias is always upward for the four main reasons set out above.

The chart above (top panel) plots how the Fed's balance sheet (SOMA line in purple) has steadily fallen as it maintains its program of bond selling. Also shown in the same panel is the growth of the stock of Treasuries also known as the national debt and in reality the money supply. Selling bonds from the SOMA account removes money from the private sector and moves it to the government sector in exchange for Treasuries and the macro effect is to reduce overall financial liquidity in the private sector. The abundance of Treasuries in the macro drives up the longer end of the yield curve at the same time as the shorter end is driven up by man-made policy decisions.

Doing QT at the same time as increasing the FFR is a subtle form of yield curve control.

A movement of the FFR has four broad impacts:

The interest burden on private debt. The interest on newly issued Treasury deposits. Interest is paid on reserve balances Interest is paid on repurchase (REPO) and reverse repurchase agreements (RREPO) balances.

These four impacts are looked at in turn.

The interbank rate is shown in the chart below and shows that the Fed's FFR maintenance efforts are working in that the rate is at the upper end of its target range. It's unlikely that a commercial bank would have to use the Fed's discount window to obtain funds given there are excess reserves in the system and that the SOFR rate is the same or less than the Fed rate.

This is the rate the banks are paying to the Fed or to other banks to borrow the reserves that they then lend out. This is their cost of funds. The commercial banking industry then lends this money out at a higher rate and in addition to earning money from fees and charges it also makes money on the net interest margin, or the difference between the cost of their reserves and the rate at which they lend them out.

As a simple example, the cost of funds is 5.33% and the average US new mortgage rate is shown in the table below.

This gives a net interest margin of just over 2% as an income stream to the banking industry from new mortgage generation which is the largest credit category.

The US banking industry's net interest margin (NIM) is shown in the table below.

BankRegData.com

In terms of every metric, the NIM is rising as a percent and in nominal dollar terms as rates have risen.

The flow of interest from debtors to the banks is an intersectoral flow that does not add or take away from the money supply. What it does do is influence what income is spent on. When interest rates rise more money flows from households and businesses to interest expense (that have no costs of production and so are a dead-weight rent burden in the true sense of the word) rather than on real goods and services. When enough of this income is diverted into unproductive rent then the demand and thus production of real goods and services is reduced and this results in unemployment of capital and labor and is what we are seeing now from the rise in initial unemployment claims in the chart shown earlier in this article.

The stock of private debt in the USA is 217% of GDP as shown in the chart below.

tradingeconomics.com

This works out to about just over $55T.

The following table shows the impact of the FFR on the stock of private debt in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP.

FRED and author calculations

The chart shows that with each 0.25% FFR change, $139 billion, or 0.54% of GDP, is transferred from the household and business sector to the finance sector in a macro intersectoral income transfer, or vice versa. There's no net new money being created here, it's simply a movement of funds from one sector of the economy to another.

At present, just over 11% of GDP goes to banks as interest on loans. Debt drags on the real economy. A rate rise to 5.75% will cause the intersectoral funds flow to increase to 12.52% of GDP. An increase in living and business costs that have no counterpart in a real cost of production.

While the interest rate on private debt is rising, the stock of loans has not risen and bank credit in aggregate has fallen since January this year, as the chart below shows.

ANG Traders of the Away from the Herd SA Investor Group. ANG Traders

Despite the lack of aggregate bank credit growth, bank interest income has grown and does grow in tandem with the FFR as the chart below shows.

FRED

Treasury deposits are the next area of impact from a change in the FFR.

The following table shows the generalized impact of the rate change on the stock of Treasuries.

FRED and author calculations

(Source: Author calculations based on Trading Economics Government Debt measure)

The table above shows that with each 0.25% rate change, a flow of $83 billion occurs either into or out of the economy.

An FFR increase means that the economy receives $83B more each year by way of interest payments from the federal government to bondholders. Overall this is a net gain of income to the economy given that the federal government is a net payer of interest and the currency creator via its central bank.

Even when the interest rate stays the same the interest payment rises overall as the stock of treasuries grows and since my last report the stock of treasuries has grown from $32332B to $33167B or a change of $835B.

The third impact of a change in the FFR is the adjustment of interest on reserve balances (IORB). The current rate is shown in the table below.

US Federal Reserve FRED

Each time the FFR rises or falls, the IORB is set to just underneath it. Most likely, an increase in the FFR will lead to a rise in the support rate to 5.65%. Such a change will add approximately a further $8.6 billion of money to the economy.

The probable changes to the IORB are summarized in the table below, remembering that the stock of reserves changes from day to day and is calculated here from the stand at the time of writing.

FRED and author calculations

Since the Fed has started paying interest on reserves and lifting the rate in tandem with the FFR it has sent a large amount of income into the banking sector.

Now that the Fed pays interest to the banks on their reserve balances out of its income from operations, its cost of operations vastly outweighs its income from those operations. The Fed now transfers nothing to the US Treasury each year and is building up a negative balance on its accounts. Despite many erroneous mainstream media reports about the Fed going bankrupt for this reason this cannot happen to a central bank where the dollars are created on the central bank computer. The central bank creates money by crediting bank accounts in the private sector and deletes money by marking them down again. A central bank cannot run out of its sovereign dollars any more than chickens can run out of eggs or the sun out of light. It is the source. Any advice to the contrary is incorrect.

For practical purposes, the effect is that this is simply money creation that flows directly to the banking sector. The following chart shows the growth of the deferred asset.

FRED

In November more than $8B flowed to the banking sector as interest on reserves. This number will increase as the IORB is raised. At that rate, it makes for an annual remittance to the banking sector of somewhere in the region of 12 x $8B = $96B.

The final impact is the effect on repurchase agreements (REPOs). The result of this change is shown in the table below.

The REPO rate is a floating rate and its trend is shown in the chart below.

tradingeconomics.com

FRED and author calculations US Treasury and author calculations

The result is that the banking sector is receiving an income stream from the Fed of some $46.86B per annum from this source. It's less this month as compared to the last report because the stock of REPOs has fallen.

There are winners and losers from changes in the Fed policy rate, and these can be assessed in terms of key actors in the credit markets.

Banks: On the one hand, banks pay more for their borrowed reserves from the Fed, or other banks, when they make a loan. The interbank rate is also higher but is an intersectoral transfer only.

Banks slowly devour a larger and larger share of Gross Domestic Income - GDI - with each rate rise for no additional effort and no actual production of a good or service. A higher rate increases this process. Even though this income is then used in the national accounts to calculate GDP for the year no actual production of a real good or service took place. So even as the economy wallows in debt drag the interest burden is treated as having added to GDP.

Bank stocks can be expected to rise due to the increased income from:

Increased loan interest from households and businesses on the existing loan book of over 217% of GDP. Interest on treasuries bought in exchange for excess reserves by the Federal Reserve goes up. Reducing the Fed's balance sheet of Treasuries adds the interest income from those treasuries to the private sector whose rate also rises. Interest paid on reserves and REPOs by the Fed to the banks goes up and the free lunch becomes greater. Rising rates tend to lift the net interest margin and so lifts this income stream as well. Higher bank income leads to greater bank capital from which to extend loans and this leads to more fee and interest income as the loan book grows.

One could look at going long the big banks.

Borrowers: They suffer when rates rise and benefit when they fall. Borrowers in the household and business sectors get slowly squeezed with each rate rise. More and more income is devoted to debt service, and the appetite for more debt is reduced. Whatever income flows to banks as debt service payment detracts from aggregate demand for real goods and services. Production is cut back in line with demand and unemployment can result overall and can become recessionary.

Macro-economy: Gains income overall when rates rise and loses it when rates go lower due mainly to the stock of Treasuries. The following table sets out a summary of the before and after effects of the rate change.

FRED, US Treasury and author calculations

The net change to the money supply is $80B and expansionary overall and grows the economy. One must remember that Treasury income generally goes to people who already have a lot of money and are most likely going to invest the additional income in more paper assets rather than real assets. Even though real economic activity is weakening expect to see the price and turnover and demand for trophy assets such as art, luxury cars and boats, top-end real estate, rare wines, etc., to rise and be in greater demand.

The interest income to the private sector from Treasuries dwarfs all other considerations and is getting on for $2T per year. This shows the folly of monetary economics over Keynesian fiscal economics. Remembering that only about one-third of this amount enters the US domestic economy.

The federal government has limited fiscal space within which to spend its money into existence in a fashion that is both effective and non-inflationary. Being committed at the outset to spending $2T of your annual budget on interest on the money supply is a big loss to your fiscal space and forces you to cut back on more important areas such as health, education, and infrastructure.

This highlights the folly of issuing debt when money is created. One reaches a point where the federal government budget has a disproportionately large allocation to Treasury interest payments that would not be there otherwise. The solution is to stop issuing debt to match money creation as this is a leftover practice from the days of the long-dead gold standard style of national accounting. The solution is "green backing" where dollars are created and left as reserves in the system instead of being drained out into a savings Treasury bond to manage the policy interest rate. As long as there is a support policy rate in place the result is the same.