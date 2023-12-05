Justin Sullivan

Troubles have been all priced in

It is an understatement that shareholders of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) - with this author unfortunately being one of them - have been disappointed in the past few years. As you can see from the chart below, WBA's stock price has been in retreat since 2015. It plummeted from a peak of around $85 per share to the current level of under $21 as of this writing, almost the lowest level since the 2008 crisis.

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, there are still plenty of challenges - higher labor costs, lower COVID-related demand, and leadership changes - just to name a few. As such, you should be wondering what to do with your WBA shares, and whether there is any hope for its share prices to rebound. The thesis of this article is to argue for a YES answer.

In the rest of the article, I will elaborate on my thesis around the following factors:

The issues (like those listed above) that have been pressuring its profitability in the past few years are ultimately temporary. There is no double that these issues are substantial, but my view is that its current miserable profitability is representative (and consensus estimates seem to imply the same view as to be detailed later).

In the meantime, some of the issues, such as the leadership transition and operation costs, are being addressed. I am optimistic about the outcome.

Finally, the valuation is so compressed (with an FWD P/E of around 6.2x and dividend yield of 9.24% if you recall from the chart above) that all the negatives have already been priced in my mind.

The CEO transition

For readers new to this development, WBA recently went through an unexpected CEO transition. Its former CEO, Rosalind Brewer, decided to resign after serving the role for less than 3 years in September 2023. The share prices suffered a large correction (around ~9%) when the news came out on September 5th. In late October, WBA announced it had appointed Tim Wentworth, a healthcare industry veteran, as CEO, effective on October 23rd.

Stefano Pessina, WBA's executive chairman, expressed his confidence in Wentworth via the following release:

Wentworth is an accomplished and respected leader with profound expertise in the payer and pharmacy space as well as supply chain, IT and Human Resources. We are confident he is the right person to lead WBA's next phase of growth into a customer-centric healthcare company.

Given that Pessina is the largest single shareholder of WBA and truly has skin in the game, his judgment carries a lot of weight in my mind. Furthermore, I also see Wentworth as a good fit to lead many of the initiatives and evolution at WBA, as elaborated on next.

Walgreens headwinds and why under-earning is temporary

The chart below encapsulates the headwinds that WBA has been facing in recent years. WBA used to enjoy robust and consistent profitability, as seen in the top panel of the chart, with an average profit margin hovering in a range of 3.5% ~ 4%, far better than its close peer CVS Health Corporation (CVS). Due to the troubles mentioned above, its profit margin has fallen dramatically since 2020 and currently is in the negatives.

Seeking Alpha

As aforementioned, I am not here to deny the magnitude of the headwinds lying ahead. The point I want to make is that these issues ultimately should be temporary, and WBA is already addressing many of them. For example, WBA plans to help raise its operating income by expanding its cost-management program. These efforts are expected to create an additional $800 million in annual savings by the end of the year. At the same time, the company plans to reduce capital and project spending and optimize working capital. Cost-control initiatives are also underway to enhance synergies with the core drugstore business.

In the meantime, the company is actually in quite a strong financial position in my view. It lowered its debt substantially (with proceeds from selling its ABC and remaining shares in Option Care Health, more on this later). With its existing network, brand name, and capital allocation flexibility, I believe Wentworth has good odds to turn the company around.

And as you will see next, consensus estimates seem to imply the same optimism.

Profitability and growth potential

In my mind, a P/E of ~6.2x is reserved for companies that are terminally ill and have no hope of growth at all. Yet, consensus estimates forecast healthy growth ahead for WBA, as seen in the chart below. Its total revenues are expected to grow from $143 in FY 2024 to $161B in FY 27, translating into an annual growth rate of 3%. EPS is expected to grow from $3.33 per share to $4.15 during this period, translating into an annual growth rate of 7%. With a 6.2x P/E, ANY growth would be a bonus, let alone healthy growth rates in the 3%~7% range.

However, what is more crucial in my mind is the margin implied by the consensus estimates. Based on the market's EPS and revenue forecasts, the fourth column in the table displays the net profit margin in inferred. As you can see, the net profit margin implied is in the range of 2%~2.22%, admittedly a far cry from its past glory (around 3.5% to 4% as aforementioned). But it is a respectable margin when compared to CVS, whose average net margin was around 2.5%.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Other risks and final thoughts

Before closing, I want to point out a couple of additional risks in both the upside and downside directions. I have been focusing on the positive catalysts thus far, so it is important to emphasize that WBA is still facing a series of strong headwinds. Looking ahead, I expect operating margins to remain under pressure with higher labor costs and inflation. At the same time, I expect lower COVID-related demand as the post-pandemic renormalization continues. It is also very likely to see a reduced consumer discretionary front-store spending given the macroeconomic uncertainties. Finally, its CityMD urgent care initiative is not generating the traffic that I expect.

But the upside catalysts are also substantial at the same. To recap, these catalysts include the new leadership, its ongoing cost-control efforts, and the many synergistic opportunities among its segments. Finally, as aforementioned, the company is in quite a strong financial position in my view despite recent profitability issues. As seen in the top panel of the chart, it paid down its debt substantially with proceeds from selling its ABC and shares in Option Care Health. To wit, total long-term debt declined from a peak of ~$18B to the current level of only ~$9B. The company is far more conservatively financed compared to CVS both in terms of the absolute dollar amount of its debt and also debt-equity ratio. I view such a financial position as a key enabler to its many initiatives (and also to its dividends).

To reiterate, I did not write this article to deny the trouble that WBA is facing. The points that I do try to make are: A) I view many of its current issues as ultimately temporary (and WBA is actively working on them), B) I see good odds the new leadership can address many of these issues, and C) I think the current valuation is such that upside potentials are completely ignored.