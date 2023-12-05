SIphotography

After another quarter of tepid user metrics, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) has fallen to new lows. The online video sharing service has a promising story of being an independent free speech platform, but users and content creators haven't flocked to the site with so many other big platforms to monetize traffic. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock, but the investment story remains risky due to the company's vast spending on content creators.

Massive Content Spending

Rumble had the original vibe that the free speech platform would attract a lot of organic content. Instead, the company quickly pivoted into buying content, sending costs soaring.

The online video sharing platform managed to grow Q3 '23 expenses by $40 million YoY in the third quarter, while only growing revenues by $7 million. Even worse, all of the additional content spending isn't leading to substantially higher usage.

Rumble reported monthly average users, or MAUs, grew to 58 million sequentially, but the number is down from 71 million last Q3. The big upside last year came from the midterm elections, but the company appears to still have a disconnect with content payments and usage.

The platform saw average monthly minutes watched dip to 10.7 billion, down 9% sequentially. The amount of time spent on the platform is hardly above the Q1 '22 level with a higher user base.

Rumble buying content creators is fine, if the company is loaded with billions of dollars in cash. The company ended Q3 with a cash balance of only $267 million after having burned $30 million during the quarter and $71 million YTD.

The online video platform still has ~$130 million in contractual commitments for major content creators. The listed committed amount dipped from $154 million in the last quarter.

In addition, Rumble is building out new products, including Rumble Cloud and Rumble Studio (acquisition of Callin), adding additional infrastructure costs. Also, Rumble Advertising Center has unique sponsorship opportunities, setting the platform with the potential to eventually monetize traffic at competitive rates, if not higher, than peers.

The company now has a robust product suite allowing content creators to generate multiple revenue streams from subscriptions to new sponsorship opportunities in livestreams via Rumble Studio. The problem is the lack of actual monetization of these users.

Rumble had 58 million MAUs in the quarter and only generated $17 million in revenues. The total comes up to ~$0.29 per MAU. Most social media platforms provide DAUs and monetize those, and the platform isn't even reaching $1 per DAU assuming a 50% ratio.

On the Q3 '23 earnings call, CEO Chris Pavlovski did a better job highlighting the need for guaranteed payments during this development phase as follows:

To date, we have provided a small number of our creators with guaranteed minimum earnings because our advertising ecosystem did not match that of competing platforms. As our monetization engines, RAC and Rumble Studio, come online, creators will begin to see their earnings opportunities significantly increase. This development enables us to pull back on our spending to acquire content, while maintaining our creator and audience base.

Rumble is now forecasting a path to breakeven in 2025, as creators will in theory generate more earnings from the monetization systems than the guaranteed payments. A big problem facing the platform currently could be the reduced incentive for these creators to produce additional content for Rumble knowing the income won't grow.

Cost of services grew by $27.5 million YoY and the primary increase was due to $26.1 million in additional content and programming costs. These costs actually dipped $1.1 million sequentially..

Investors will want to focus extensively on these costs going forward with the leverage in the system. In theory, costs of services will generally stagnate as revenues soar next year. Apparently, Rumble will quit adding content creators with guaranteed minimum payments, or the services will quickly top those guaranteed payments

The Steven Crowder's "Mug Club" show had already generated $7.5 million in subscription revenue in a sign of the power of the online video platform. Content creators building massive subscription services aren't tied into fickle advertising dollars, or media executives' programming decisions. Though, Rumble has a long ramp to get these services going and reporting meaningful revenues due to the annual subscriptions being pro-rated over the term of the subscription.

Below $5

The stock has dipped to new lows below $5, with a 52-week low on Friday of $4.33. Rumble has seen the market cap slip to only $1.3 billion following the big rebound off the Friday lows.

The company has a $267 million cash balance, but the cash burn rate is high. Rumble is guiding towards those creator commitments to significantly decrease in 2024, with a goal of reaching breakeven in 2025.

The Q3 '23 cash burn was already $30 million, so the company will need to cut the burn rate quick to reduce the risk of an expensive capital raise down below $5. The consensus estimates are for revenues growth rates to approach 100% in 2024 making the stock appealing at 8x sales and the forecasts appear conservative.

Ultimately, though, the stock remains risky due to the cash burn. If the company can't ramp up monetization levels and further grow users, Rumble will face massive issues with the inability to monetize users at levels comparable to other platforms, leaving only a select few top content creators focused on the online video platform.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Rumble Inc. stock is an attractive risk/reward investment under $5. The company has built up the online video sharing platform to start monetizing users at higher levels in 2024 to reduce the need for minimum payment guarantees. The stock has substantial upside once this switch is flipped, but risks exist that Rumble never reaches this level and cash burn becomes a major issue.