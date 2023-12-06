Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney: Issuing The Dividend Is An Inefficient Way To Allocate Capital

Dec. 06, 2023 12:00 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)2 Comments
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.02K Followers

Summary

  • Disney's decision to reinstate the dividend is questionable given the company's recent struggles.
  • The $1.10 billion dividend could have been better allocated to invest in Disney+ to make it profitable, invest in quality content, improve the theme parks, or reduce debt.
  • The dividend may not have a significant impact on shareholders and does not address the underlying problems facing the company.
Walt Disney In Dublin

Keystone

Context

Until the early 2000s, Disney (NYSE:DIS) was one of the most dominant companies in the world: its brand was very strong thanks to successful productions and proper administration of the parks. Everyone was crazy about Disney, including me to be honest.

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.02K Followers
A business administration graduate, when I can I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about financial markets and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

o
ocbearclaw
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (1.4K)
This dividend was completely unnecessary based on their financial situation.
K
KevinKj
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (287)
I agree it is premature to issue a dividend. Disney needs to fix the board, CEO and to rot that lives throughout the company to stop the bleeding.

To use the dividend to otherwise invest another billion into Disney+ won't make any difference. Disney+ is more than $15b in the hole, then add onto it another $10b for the Hulu acquisition (which Disney will eventually kill), plus the $71b Fox purchase to kick off Disney+.

Even when Disney can muster a profit, It will take many years to come whole.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DIS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.