Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Targa Resources: Promising Growth Prospects But Almost Full Valuation

Dec. 05, 2023 5:10 PM ETTarga Resources Corp. (TRGP)
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.47K Followers

Summary

  • Targa Resources is the largest natural gas processor in the Permian Basin and has strong business momentum.
  • The company has transformed its business model to be more resilient to downturns and has a high percentage of fee-based contracts.
  • Targa Resources is expected to continue growing its earnings per share and has a shareholder-friendly approach, but its stock is currently almost fully valued.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is the largest natural gas processor in the Permian Basin. It enjoys strong business momentum and has promising growth prospects ahead and thus the stock has rallied 26% this year, thus outperforming the energy

This article was written by

Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.47K Followers
I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TRGP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRGP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRGP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.