Introduction

I often hear it stated that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is a Meta (META) like opportunity, which of course gets my greedy neurons firing. The purpose of this article then, is to compare and contrast this opportunity presented on a quantitative basis. Perhaps one would argue Meta deserves a slight premium to Alibaba, given its competitive position and being an American company making return of capital to shareholders a little more certain and less convoluted. Fair enough, and perhaps the historic ROIC of the two companies supports the idea that META has a stronger moat. Alibaba is of course just a retailer (Ok I know it has other business segments) as the late Charlie Munger lamented. The question is, is now the right time to get greedy? Let's find out.

Profitability and Growth

I like to look at per share free cash flow, as tech companies tend to have large amounts of stock dilution to pay employees, with these two being no exception. Interestingly enough, the FCF of the companies have grown similarly over time, with META more recently outperforming BABA. If this is just cyclical in nature for BABA or if it is a sign of the changing times, is yet to be seen. But, I am inclined to believe it is temporary until proven otherwise, as most companies experienced a macroeconomic related hiccup post 2021.

It is quite bizarre comparing these companies, and seeing how similar some of the numbers are by coincidence. Revenue of the two has also pretty much increased in lockstep over the last few years, with BABA slightly outperforming on this metric. Of course, as a retailer it generally has much lower margins than META and every dollar of revenue will probably be less accretive.

Capital Return To Shareholders

Do you think META is a shareholder friendly business? If yes, there is little reason to say that BABA is not. I wanted to take a look starting at the end of 2021 / beginning of 2022 to see how well these two have taken advantage of the beat down in respective share price.

BABA shareholders may not be feeling too lucky right now, but in the long run, a protracted underperformance in share price combined with stock buybacks is of course a positive. Meta is using a much larger proportion of its free cash flow to buyback stock. The prices at which they are executed though, makes all the difference. Another uncanny similarity can be demonstrated below, where I took a look at the proportion of shares outstanding reduced over the last 2 years. As is demonstrated, both companies have been able to reduce share count by approximately 5.6%.

This Writer, SA data

In addition to having similar performance to META in this regard, BABA also approved an upcoming $2.5 billion dividend, or $1.00 per ADS. A valid critique of the dividend policy is how come the company doesn't just buyback more stock at these ridiculously low prices? I would tend to agree with this sentiment, but I suppose dividends could have the benefit of attracting new investors to the company and going against the narrative that capital just isn't getting returned to shareholders well.

It's All About the Price

So as a comparison to see how cheap BABA really is, I wanted to compare it to if you were able to buy META today 70% cheaper or at around $96 per share, a market cap of around $250 billion and an enterprise value of about $220 billion. Like buying at the trough of last year but better, as operations have improved. This is more easily demonstrated in a chart, so lets take a look:

This writer, SA data

As we can see based on these data, even if META were to miraculously drop 70% today, BABA still looks better on a trailing free cash flow level, with a 9.2% yield when cash net of debt is subtracted out of the market cap. The contrast becomes even more stark, when you realize the above calculation represents a 2% yield on Meta's enterprise value at current market prices.

Risks/Limitations

Geopolitical Risks

This is everyone's favorite to tout when Alibaba is underperforming. Relations between the west and China could decline, resulting in unfavorable treatment of foreign investors. I think this is unlikely, as I believe the US and China are locked in a prisoner's dilemma. If they don't cooperate, everyone suffers.

Strictness of the Chinese Government

Jack Ma was not careful with his comments about Chinese regulators, resulting in a crackdown on him and his company. The government needs to be treated with a certain degree of decorum, and if executives at Alibaba are unable to do this, shareholders could be adversely affected.

Lower Margins, ROIC, and Growth than Meta

These should be taken into account when valuing the two business. Though growth has been similar, BABA's lower ROIC could indicate a narrower moat. Between 2014 and now, BABA has been able to grow FCF/share 6x, whereas Meta has grown it 7x.

Conclusion

It's best for the intelligent investor to remember at times like these that volatility is an opportunity, not a risk. If you are investing for the long term in Alibaba, the protracted low share price is actually beneficial, as the company will be able to buyback more shares and increase your proportional ownership. It is also good to remember that times of economic stress are some of the only times the best companies are available for bargain prices. This kind of opportunity only presents itself every decade or so and I believe now is one of those times.

When compared to META, even if META were trading at trough levels and performing as it does today, BABA would be trading at a significant discount when looking at TTM FCF net of stock based compensation. Additionally, Alibaba has demonstrated it can be as shareholder friendly and perhaps even more so than Meta, given its similar share count reductions over the last 2 years and the addition of a $2.5 billion dividend. I think patience, equanimity and a long term focus are requirements of investors in BABA, but I hope they will be rewarded handsomely. I have continued to add shares of BABA to my portfolio since my last article.





