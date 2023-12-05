Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 05, 2023 4:41 PM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.57K Followers

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference December 5, 2023 2:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Max Broden - CFO

Brad Dyslin - CIO

Conference Call Participants

Taylor Scott - Goldman Sachs

Taylor Scott

So we will jump right into the next session here. First, I'd like to thank Max Broden, CFO of Aflac; and Brad Dyslin, CIO of Aflac for being with us. So very much appreciate it. I'm starting off a lot of these conversations with the broad strategy update sort of question. And so I'll do the same thing for you. I'd be interested if you could just provide a general update on what are the strategic objectives that you're most focused on, particularly as we think through the next year?

Max Broden

So I would start by just looking back at the period that we have been in. So -- especially reflecting on it as a supplemental health insurance company going through a pandemic that -- what it did overall is that it pushed down our benefit ratios both in Japan and the US. And what we generally expect going forward is a little bit of a rebound upwards of that. Part of that is just simply claims utilization coming back to more normal levels and part of it is also especially in the US and that we are filing our new products with a little bit higher benefit ratios. And we're also refreshing both the benefits and the premiums at a slightly higher level in order to bring better value overall to consumers. So if you take that and then think about what would be the main objectives in Japan and going forward, Japan is a very stable market for us. Strong profitability, strong cash flow generation.

What we are focused on is

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AFL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.