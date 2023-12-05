Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diageo: Getting Cheap But Not Yet Cheap Enough

Dec. 05, 2023 5:51 PM ETDiageo plc (DEO), DGEAF
Overlooked Alpha profile picture
Overlooked Alpha
939 Followers

Summary

  • Diageo is a global leader in alcoholic beverages with a market cap of £63 billion and a trailing earnings multiple of 17x.
  • The company has competitive advantages such as a portfolio of category-leading brands and a global distribution footprint.
  • Diageo aims to drive growth through premiumization, expansion in emerging markets, innovation, and potential M&A, but faces headwinds such as slowing alcohol consumption and inventory issues in Latin America/Caribbean.

Assortment of hard strong alcoholic drinks and spirits

AlexRaths

Diageo (OTCPK:DGEAF) (NYSE:DEO) is a global leader in alcoholic beverages, with iconic brands across categories like whiskey, vodka, tequila, rum, and gin. With a market cap around £63 billion and a trailing earnings multiple of 17x, the stock appears modestly valued given Diageo's

This article was written by

Overlooked Alpha profile picture
Overlooked Alpha
939 Followers
We search the world for overlooked, undiscovered and hidden opportunities. Read our newsletter at Overlooked Alpha. Articles are for educational purposes only. Formerly contributed under 'Marwood Capital'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DEO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DEO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEO
--
DGEAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.