I'm Parking My Cash In HIGH And SGOV, And They're Paying Handsomely

Riska

Introduction

I utilize two funds for my "dry powder" cash. That is, money I'm setting aside for a future investment opportunity. I'm willing to take a little risk with this money, but I need the investments it's in to have low volatility so that when opportunities arise, I can deploy it.

To this end, I don't demand money-market volatility, but I would consider a standard deviation of more than 4% unacceptable.

I treat this different from the transient cash that moves around my account due to stock and options transactions, which I have in the Fidelity Government Money Market Fund (SPAXX), a fund that I recommend to folks as a great default core holdings on Fidelity.

The two are:

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) and the Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH).

Data by YCharts

Dry Powder

You can see that having "dry powder," or cash set aside in conservative ETFs, money market funds, or other risk-off investments; for future investment opportunities has not been a great investment in of itself in the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Those are not annualized figures. That is a resounding 12.37% total return from 2010 to 2023 for money market investors, which is 0.95% p.a.

If you were willing to take on a bit of beta with short-term corporate bonds, the results were better, but it was a far bumpier ride. That's not considered acceptable by most folks wanting a "cash park."

That's changing now that rates have climbed up to 5%, higher than we've seen in a very long time. The Fed is still signaling that they intend to hold rates here for some time, making these cash vehicles suddenly much more attractive.

Data by YCharts

Cash-holding investors are rejoicing in this new "higher for longer" macro environment we've found ourselves in, since these funds are starting to pay out 5%+ yields.

Figure 4 (FOMC, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

The Fed believes that this party could go on for a while, at least another year above 4%, and then another around 3% in 2026. That's if all goes well, and we're seeing inflation damper out for Team Transitory. When the Fed is wrong, it's sometimes only temporary.

Figure 5 (Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland)

I still don't think Powell will get his soft landing the way he wants it, but that's for a different article.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF — (SGOV)

Last time I covered SGOV, I gave it a strong buy. There is no doubt that it still earns that today and has performed exactly as expected since that article was published.

What I mean by that is that we can see the "whipsaw" in the chart. The whipsaw is when dividends are paid out to investors. The fund drops as dividends are paid out, then recovers for the rest of the month until the next payment.

Rinse and repeat.

Data by YCharts

SGOV is a fund that holds T-Bills, treasury bonds that mature within a 90-day timeframe. These bonds are very predictable, stable, and they are currently paying the highest dividend yield of the maturity ranges iShares ETFs offer.

Data by YCharts

T-Bills are considered to be the least risky treasuries to own, and treasuries are considered to be the least risky bonds to own overall.

Data by YCharts

This is a huge win-win for short-term cash holdings, low volatility and high dividends. What's not to like?

I should note a few things right away:

SGOV's distributions (along with ~5% of HIGH's yield) are exempt from state taxes since they are coupons from treasuries

This means that my after-tax return for SGOV is higher than my return would be with a money market like VMFXX, which is taxed as ordinary income, as shown in Figure

Consider your own tax situation when reviewing these funds

Figure 9 (Bankrate)

These numbers above are for my situation here in California. You can play around with this tool to figure out your individual rate.

The risk to this play is that these rates are temporary and will likely go away. See Figure 4 again for projections on how long the party will last.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF — (HIGH)

I've been dying to talk about HIGH since it launched in November last year and am glad to get the opportunity finally.

Side note, how did a cannabis ETF not snatch "HIGH" before Simplify?

Data by YCharts

Simplify describes the fund on their website:

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) seeks to provide monthly income by selling short-dated put and/or call spreads on a variety of equity and fixed income instruments, which may include indices, ETFs or individual securities. The fund is intended to be an alternative high yield solution, as it seeks to provide significant supplemental income to T-bills with low correlation to traditional credit and duration exposure. A sophisticated option-writing algorithm seeks to sell spreads that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, while an additional layer of risk management helps manage tail risk associated with selling options.

Another Seeking Alpha analyst described HIGH as a "hedge fund in disguise," since it uses its T-Bill holdings to write options on equities. Despite their analysis of HIGH not aligning with mine, I think the moniker should stick.

This adds some beta back into the equation, but this is welcome. Remember back in Figure 2, in the Dry Powder section, where the extra beta added in set VCSH apart from the other two funds.

The underlying T-Bills provide the same exposure as SGOV, but allows us to add in an options overlay. It's working well so far!

Figure 10 (Simplify ETFs)

Simplify uses an algorithm to write their spreads, and I tend to like the options it picks. Currently, it has spreads open on COP, CVS, CVX, RIVN, SPX, and TLT.

Figure 11 (Simplify ETFs)

If we want to model its largest position, its options on SPX, it looks like this.

Figure 12 (OptionStrat)

Notice how far back, or "OTM" the spreads were sold. With 10 DTE, we'd have to see a 4% move to hit the breakpoint. The market is currently pricing this as having a 97% chance of profit.

As always, for those of you who "speak Greek."

Figure 13 (OptionStrat)

Note that the position has remarkably low gamma and delta, since the strikes are so far out of the money.

This could change in a rapid decline (like a crash), and with such a high negative Vega, the position could lose money very quickly. This is one of the major risks of holding funds that write options.

That being said, HIGH's algorithm does use a proprietary risk management system and would close the position before it became too detrimental to the fund. There is still the possibility and losing positions do happen. HIGH's standard deviation is about 1.4%, which is still fairly low.

Another risk apparent here is that we aren't privy to HIGH's algorithm, and it remains opaque other than the published daily holdings.

Conclusion

Investors are looking for good cash parks and have plenty of options now that we are looking at sustained rates that will be "higher for longer."

Treasury bills remain one of the most attractive positions for "dry powder," as it waits for investment opportunities to come along. Adding an options-overlay to the fund increases volatility and yield, and has shown to be very effective.

I hold a mix of both ETFs to lessen my risk and exposure to the options overlay. Think of mixing the two like deciding to only sell options against a portion of your treasury bills.