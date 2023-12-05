Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

In September, I concluded that I was buying the dip after the release of the fiscal first quarter results in the case of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). This came as the business demonstrated strength and resilience despite some industry challenges.

This solid performance, a strong balance sheet, and a spin-off being anticipated as a potential trigger made me upbeat. The spin-off has now taken place, with real value being created, in a very substantial manner here.

About Worthington - Back To September

Worthington is a diversified industrial manufacturer and steel processor, a company which generated $3.8 billion in sales in 2019 on which it posted operating earnings of $150 million. Most of these sales were generated from a $2.4 billion steel processing business (which posted mid-singled digit operating margins). This was accompanied by a $1.2 billion pressure cylinder business and a $100 million lossmaking engineered cabs business.

There was a hidden fourth segment, which include the stake held in many joint ventures, often engaged in producing building materials, combined responsible for about $100 million in equity earnings. The company furthermore held 19 million shares in Nikola (NKLA), which went public in 2020, whose shares Worthington fortunately sold off before they completely collapsed.

Results fell in 2020, for obvious pandemic reasons. Revenues recovered to $3.2 billion in 2021, on which operating profits of $168 million were reported, with the profit contribution from joint ventures totaling another $123 million. 2022 revenues rose towards $5.2 billion, as operating earnings improved to $329 million, with equity earnings from joint-ventures reported at $214 million.

This resulted in earnings power of around $7 per share that year, but 2023 has become a bit tougher. As reported over the summer, Worthington saw fiscal 2023 sales fall from $5.2 billion to $4.9 billion, as operating earnings fell to $212 million, with earnings from joint ventures down to $161 million. GAAP earnings topped $5 per share, as adjusted earnings came in close to $6 per share. Net debt was down to just $218 million, a modest amount given the profitability displayed by the firm.

In September, shares overnight fell from $70 to $60 per share as first quarter sales fell 15% to $1.19 billion, yet operating earnings rose (even after a separation charge), as the same applied for equity earnings from joint ventures.

In fact, first quarter adjusted earnings came in around $2 per share, as the issue was that management issued some cautious comments on the economy and its customers being stretched. This resulted in projected inventory losses due to these worsening economic circumstances and challenges in the automotive market due to worker disruptions and strikes.

The split between Worthington Enterprises (the old firm, Worthington Industries) and Worthington Steel remained on track for later 2023, or early 2024.

About The Split

The spin-off of Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) took place on the first trading day of December, in a separation which has an exchange ratio of one-for-one, meaning that investors in Worthington Enterprises received one share in Worthington Steel, for every share held in Worthington Industries.

Shares of Worthington Enterprises now trade at $50 per share, while shares of Worthington Steel trade at $24, for a combined value of $74, marking very decent returns from a $60 per share valuation in September, as the value has truly been unleashed.

Worthington Enterprises is a very profitable and focused business (mostly on building products) which generates $1.36 billion in sales on a trailing basis and $285 million in adjusted EBITDA. The business is comprised out of the consumer products, building products and sustainable energy solutions of the former Worthington Industries. Net debt comes in at less than $100 million, resulting in a very sound financial position.

With 50 million shares trading at $50, the company commands a $2.5 billion equity valuation, or $2.6 billion value if we factor in modest net debt. Given the high EBITDA margins and the fact that the business trades around 9 times EBITDA, this frankly still looks quite cheap. These business units reported about $50 million in D&A as a $235 million EBIT number could result in a net profit number around $175 million, equal to $3.50 per share. This means that these more stable and well-run operations trade at just 15 times earnings here.

A Look At Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel is comprised out of the former steel processing business of Worthington Industries, a business which generated about $3.4 billion in sales, and typically displays lower margins and was a more cyclical business within Worthington Industries. This comes as the business is largely reliant on the automotive industry, as well as other industrial categories.

The business posted EBITDA of $244 million on a trailing basis, employing with relative low leverage, with $120 million in net debt. After subtracting about $65 million in annual depreciation & amortization charges, a $180 million pre-tax profit number works down to $130 million in dollar terms, equal to about $2.60 per share.

Nonetheless, I believe that some costs to be incurred following being a publicly traded firm likely will be incurred as well, making an earnings number closer to $2.00-$2.50 per share more likely.

This means that this business trades around 10-12 times earnings, a low multiple as well, although I feel more compelled toward Worthington Enterprises here, given its more stable operations.

And Now?

I am sticking with quality here, and it is clear that quite some value has been unlocked after the combined share value has risen from $60 to $75 here. However, I am taking some profits after selling out of my Worthington Steel shares. This looks more richly valued, despite the lower earnings multiple here, and I deem the risks a bit higher.

Given this, I am very happy with my investment, continuing to invest in the business, but only through Worthington Enterprises.