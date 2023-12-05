Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference December 5, 2023 3:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian McDade - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Caitlin Burrows

Thank you, Brian, for joining us, and everyone else. I'm Caitlin Burrows and I cover REITs at Goldman Sachs. As I believe the audience knows, Simon is a REIT engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations across the U.S., plus Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Asia.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Caitlin Burrows

I have a number of questions prepared, but if there are any audience questions, please raise your hand, so I can try to figure out how many there are, and we'll take it from there. But maybe starting from there, Brian, as the -- I guess, largest retail landlord in the country, what early comments or feedback can you share on how the holiday shopping season is going?

Brian McDade

Well, thank you, Caitlin. I appreciate the opportunity to be here today. I would say that I can report that consistent with what we've heard from other data sources like MasterCard and some of the bank data, we are seeing a relatively good start to the holiday season, specifically in the physical format. Traffic pattern, traffic has been strong through the first part of the month, and so we're cautiously optimistic on the holiday season.

Caitlin Burrows

And I guess, as we think about the leasing environment, that too has been robust for the last several quarters. So, what's the current leasing environment like, the types of tenants you're doing deals with now?

Brian McDade

Sure. We really have not seen any material change in demand for space throughout the year. It's going to be a record leasing year. Through 9/30, we've

Comments

