Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Presents at Scotiabank Inaugural Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 05, 2023 6:54 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.57K Followers

Start Time: 15:00 January 1, 0000 3:53 PM ET

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scotiabank Inaugural Global Technology Conference

December 05, 2023, 15:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Will Grannis - Chief Technology Officer, Google Cloud

Conference Call Participants

Steve Sparkes - Scotiabank

Steve Sparkes

Hello. Thank you for joining us for the first Scotiabank Tech Conference, really glad to have everybody here. We're thrilled with the participation and I'm even more thrilled to be on the stage. My name is Steve Sparkes, and the CSO and Head of Enterprise Infrastructure for Scotiabank. I'm joined today by Will Grannis.

Will is just an excellent, excellent, excellent individual all around. But before we get into the Q&A that we've prepared, I'm just going to read the mandatory Safe Harbor statement for the benefit of everyone's safety. So some of the statements that Mr. Grannis may make today could be considered forward-looking, in fact, I actually hope that many of them will be, but some of them could be considered forward-looking.

These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially. Please refer to Alphabet's Form 10-K, including the Risk Factors section and the 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that Mr. Grannis make are based on assumptions as of today and Alphabet undertakes no obligation to update them. That is the end of the Safe Harbor statement.

So now I'd like to tell you a little bit about Will. For those of you that don't know him, I've been lucky enough to have a few interactions over the years and really, again, thrilled that he's here today. He's the Chief Technology Officer at Google Cloud, where he has a team of Tech Execs and engineers who are helping get the cloud to business.

And been there for almost nine years now, almost nine

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.