Box, Inc. (BOX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 05, 2023 7:35 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)
Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cynthia Hiponia - Vice President, Investor Relations

Aaron Levie - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Dylan Smith - Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Steve Enders - Citi

Chris Quintero - Morgan Stanley

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum Capital

Richard Poland - RBC Capital Markets

George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Box Incorporated Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I will now like to turn the conference over to Cynthia Hiponia, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Cynthia Hiponia

Good afternoon, and welcome to Box's third quarter fiscal year '24 earnings conference call. I'm Cynthia Hiponia, Vice President, Investor Relations. On the call today, we have Aaron Levie, Box Co-Founder and CEO; and Dylan Smith, Box Co-Founder and CFO.

Following our prepared remarks, we will take your questions. Today's call is being webcast and will be available for replay on our Investor Relations website at box.com/investors. Our webcast will be audio only. However, supplemental slides are now available for download from our website. We'll also post the highlights of today's call on the X platform at the handle @BoxIncIR.

On this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 financial guidance and our expectations regarding our financial performance for fiscal 2024, fiscal 2025, and future periods, including our free cash flow, gross margins, operating margins, operating leverage, future profitability, net retention rates, remaining performance obligations, revenue and billings and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business.

About BOX

