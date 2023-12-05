Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Golar LNG: Top Idea In The LNG Space

Dec. 05, 2023
Jan Martinek
Summary

  • Golar LNG builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for LNG liquefaction and regasification, with a market cap of $2.3 billion.
  • Golar's assets include FLNG vessels currently working for Perenco, with the potential for new contracts that could double EBITDA.
  • The arrival of FLNG Gimi to the BP offshore field and its operation in late 2024 will increase Golar's EBITDA by 50% and potentially result in a dividend hike.
  • Strong catalysts in the next six months.
  • Investment case supported by dividends and USD150 million buyback.

Introduction to Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It currently owns two out of nine existing FLNG ships in the world, which

Former investment banker spent 17 years in London covering CEE region. Now runs private family office.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

