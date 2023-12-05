Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 05, 2023 8:27 PM ETSkillsoft Corp. (SKIL), SKILW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.57K Followers

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call December 5, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chad Lyne - Head of IR

Jeff Tarr - CEO

Richard Walker - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ken Wong - Oppenheimer

Sheldon McMeans - Barclays

Raj Sharma - B. Riley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Skillsoft Corp Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Chad Lyne, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, Chad. You may begin.

Chad Lyne

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us today for Skillsoft's earning call to discuss our results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023. Participating on today's call are Jeff Tarr, Skillsoft's CEO; and Richard Walker, Skillsoft's CFO. Today after market close, Skillsoft issued a press release announcing its financial results, which is available on our Investor Relations Web site. Before I hand the call over to Jeff, I want to remind you that today's call will contain forward-looking statements about the company's business outlook and expectations, including statements concerning financial and business trends, our expected future business and financial performance, financial condition and market outlook. These forward-looking statements and all statements that are not historical facts reflect management's current beliefs and expectations as of today and therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, we refer you to our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update any

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SKIL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SKIL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.