Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 05, 2023 9:06 PM ETOoma, Inc. (OOMA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.57K Followers

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call December 5, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Robison - Director, IR and Corporate Development

Eric Stang - CEO

Shig Hamamatsu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Erik Suppiger - JMP Securities

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Matthew Harrigan - Benchmark

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Ooma Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Matt Robison. Sir, you may begin.

Matt Robison

Thank you, Towanda. Good day everyone and welcome to the fiscal third quarter 2024 earnings call of Ooma, Inc. My name is Matt Robison, Ooma's Director of IR and Corporate Development. On the call with me today are Ooma's CEO, Eric Stang; and CFO, Shig Hamamatsu.

After the market closed today, Ooma issued its fiscal third quarter 2024 earnings press release. This release is also available on the Company's website, ooma.com. This call is being webcast live and is accessible from a link on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of our website. This link will be active for replay of this call for at least one year.

During today's presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and actual results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

These risks include those set forth in the press

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About OOMA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OOMA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.