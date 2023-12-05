Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) 2023 Jefferies Cybersecurity Summit Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 05, 2023 9:34 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) 2023 Jefferies Cybersecurity Summit Conference Call December 5, 2023 3:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Burt Podbere - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Joseph Gallo

We're delighted to have Burt Podbere, the CFO of CrowdStrike for over 8 years and more importantly, I believe you have a doctorate in gross margin. So...

Burt Podbere

It certainly feels that way.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joseph Gallo

Thank you for joining us. Maybe just starting there. What is it about the CrowdStrike financial model that makes it so unique that you can do what you're doing with gross margins, because you're certainly in rarefied air as it relates to SaaS companies?

Burt Podbere

Thanks, Joe. First. It's great to be here. Thanks for doing this with me. And you're right. Gross margin, I feel like I have a post doc in gross margin. When I got to CrowdStrike, it was well below 50%, let's say and that was back in 2015. And I think even back then, I saw the trajectory of the company. I saw a lot of goodness. Gross margin was a challenge. And I said, okay, how are we going to change this? And George, the CEO, kind of walk me through it and the key takeaway, big picture, we'll get into some details later. But big picture, it was our ability to collect data once and reuse it many times. .

So basically, today, we have 27 different modules that you can buy. After you buy the first module, every module thereafter has very limited incremental cost. So it starts there. And then from there, it's about, okay, how do we think about cost optimization on the infrastructure side, private, public cloud, how do we optimize both of those. And then it's about scale. How do we make sure that whatever we do on

