Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rocket Pharmaceuticals: Promising, But Not A Rocket At This Valuation

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
159 Followers

Summary

  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company that develops gene therapies for rare and life-threatening genetic disorders.
  • The company's pipeline includes programs for severe LAD-I and Danon disease, with potential sales of $1.3 billion by 2030.
  • RCKT has had a history of significant shareholder dilution, and it still has no research project in Phase 3 clinical trials, placing it in the relatively early research stages.
  • Despite its promising pipeline, Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a premium compared to its peers, making it a "hold" for now.
Rocket flies through the clouds

Alexyz3d

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is a multi-platform clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Cranbury, New Jersey. RCKT focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and life-threatening heart and bone marrow genetic disorders. RCKT’s pipeline has four programs with clinical results for which the

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
159 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
mfahey01
Yesterday, 10:54 PM
Comments (1)
Myriad, I’ve read your analysis. It’s shallow and pointless. I’ve invested in small bio tech’s for a long while. Most “opinions” on the various companies are written by authors with subscriptions to sell…with life being busy, why does someone with your background use precious time on a an unproductive exercise? Just curious…. Mike
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RCKT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RCKT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RCKT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.