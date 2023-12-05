Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Hits All-Time Highs And DJCI Silver Tops 10% In November

Dec. 05, 2023 9:45 PM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • Those tracking the Dow Jones Commodity Index Silver struck it rich, as the index posted a 10.6% gain in November.
  • The Dow Jones Commodity Index Gold, not to be outdone, hit an all-time high before settling down on thin volumes.
  • Central banks continued to add 800 tons of gold to their portfolio in the first three quarters of the year, led by the People’s Bank of China.

Gold and Silver Coins

thad

By Brian Luke

“Silver and gold, silver and gold,Everyone wishes for silver and gold.”

- Burl Ives

My all-time favorite stop-motion animation show was the 1964 TV special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, narrated by Burl Ives. Playing the role

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.3K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.