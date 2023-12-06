Bajaj Finance: Potentially A Decade Of Growth Ahead

Birdlkportfolio

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

We first shared our views with the readership regarding Bajaj Finance back in August. Since that time the structure of price is further filling out the chart and once again is offering a high-probability setup. Let's briefly recap our fundamental premise and then take a look at this current positioning for BJFN.

The Fundamental Landscape

We did a bit of a deeper dive last time into the specific financials and latest published results for Bajaj in the last article. You can reference that here. The company continues to meet or exceed forward-looking expectations. Here's the current terrain for Bajaj Finance as Lyn Alden sees it:

India is a fast-growing country, and notably, their overall household debt is low relative to GDP. As a result, the financial sector is structurally growing more quickly than even the broader company, as a greater percentage of Indian households begin accessing financial services. In other words, the financial sector is 'catching up' to the rest of the economy as India gradually moves toward being a middle-income country. Credit services, insurance services, and wealth management services are set to grow for the next decade to come, as more and more Indians enter the middle class and begin needing these broader array of financial services."

An Update To The Current Technical Snapshot

This was a portion of the commentary from that August article:

As you can see on the above chart, Garrett shows that Bajaj stock should be working on a corrective retrace off the July high and setting up further upside into the end of the year, as long as support holds. This next rally phase may target as high as 10,000 on the chart. Should price instead break back below 6,000, this would be a warning that our primary assessment may not be playing out as drawn up here."

What actually happened? The anticipated corrective retrace did hold support at the 6800 level and price advanced up to 8200. However, we did not obtain the longer-term target projected to the 10000 area. What does this mean for the current setup?

Garrett shares his latest chart here:

by Garrett Patten - World Markets - Elliott Wave Trader

Note that the price has filled out a wider 'B' wave. It is plausible to see this 'B' wave as having been completed. A small 5-wave advance up from here would galvanize that point of view even more. Since the next rally structure is seen as a 'C' wave up to the 10000 target, that structure should be in a 5-wave fashion. What's more, each of the 5 waves should themselves break down into 5 smaller waves.

This gives us the expectation that once we see a 5-wave rally up and a smaller corrective retrace in price, that will give us the setup we are searching for and the best risk vs reward profile.

Let's Briefly Discuss How We Arrive At This Projection

Our basic premise begins with the fact that markets are fractal in nature. This means that the patterns formed via the structure of price display self-similarity at all degrees. Put simply, a 5-wave rally will itself break down the smaller waves into 5 waves each as well.

This is the true power of Elliott Wave analysis when correctly applied. In the specific case of Bajaj Finance, we are tracking a longer-term structure up from the major low of a split-adjusted price of 4.40. Price advanced to 84 in that initial rally and then corrected to 56 at the end of December in 2011.

A few key parameters to keep in mind. The structure of price must conform to standards within Fibonacci projections. Also, these projections must be logarithmic in scale, not linear. It is only via log scaling that the structure will make sense and properly show what is most likely next.

With that said, the initial rally counted as a Primary Wave 1 advance to 84 and a Primary Wave 2 correction then projects its Primary Wave 3 to 3300 and to as high as 5000. Price ended up reaching 4925 at the beginning of 2020 before correcting to a major low a few months later at 1783.

For as long as the key support at the 6000 level continues to hold, we will look for price to advance to the next target overhead at 10000 which may conclude all of Primary Wave 5 or it may be an extension of Primary Wave 3; both would be acceptable interpretations of the current structure.

Conclusion

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.