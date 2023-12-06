Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valvoline: Fiscal Health And Better Focus Are The Key (Rating Upgrade)

Dec. 06, 2023 12:40 AM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)
Yebuna Research profile picture
Yebuna Research
83 Followers

Summary

  • Valvoline's transition to a pure-play retail business has resulted in strong financial performance and a healthy balance sheet.
  • VVV's narrow focus on its core business and a healthy store network contribute to its competitive advantage.
  • The key to future growth lies in well-calibrated expansion of the store network and monitoring same-store sales and operating margins.

Car mechanic replacing oil from motor engine at garage

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In an article we published a year ago in Aug 2022, we expressed our optimism on the deal between Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) and Aramco (ARMCO) in which the former agreed to sell

This article was written by

Yebuna Research profile picture
Yebuna Research
83 Followers
YEBUNA has over 17 years of experience in portfolio management and equity research with special emphasis on fundamental valuation, strategy review and occasional use of technical analysis to establish market entry and exit points.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The opinion in this document is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment professional as to the suitability of such investments for his or her specific situation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VVV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VVV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VVV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.