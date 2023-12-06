Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gamers Now Play The Waiting Game

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.79K Followers

Summary

  • Take-Two Interactive's subsidiary, video game publisher Rockstar Games, has created some buzz in the past 24 hours.
  • Originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, the company released the first trailer for the next installment of their popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series early last night after the video was leaked on X.
  • The trailer has already broken the record for the most views of a YouTube video in under 24 hours (as of this writing it's 77.3 million), and mind you, it hasn't even been a full 24 hours since the video was put up.

Father and son playing video games at home

Georgijevic

Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ:TTWO) subsidiary, video game publisher Rockstar Games, has created some buzz in the past 24 hours.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, the company released the first trailer for the next installment of their popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.79K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TTWO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTWO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTWO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.