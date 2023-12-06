Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IEI: Jury Still Out On Inflation's Stickiness

Summary

  • IEI has seen a recovery in price due to expectations of rate cuts by the Fed.
  • Concerns remain about inflation, which is still above policy levels, and the Fed may keep rates higher for longer as financial conditions are still loose.
  • The optimism in markets may be met with the realization that inflationary factors will keep inflation higher than the target, and we believe disappointments are coming.
  • Long-duration bond ETFs won't like any news that exaggerates the "longer" in "higher for longer".
The iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is a long-ish duration ETF, with an effective duration of 4.42 years, meaning a decent amount of sensitivity to unitary changes in rates. We are nearing the end of rate hikes, but markets

