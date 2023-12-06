Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Will 2024 Be The Year For Bonds Some Were Expecting In 2023?

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.29K Followers

Summary

  • Why 2024 may be the year for bonds that many were expecting for 2023.
  • Outlook for bonds in 2024.
  • What to expect for fixed income.

Hand flipping of 2023 to 2024 on wooden block cube for preparation new year change and start new business target strategy concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

The bond market had its best month in almost 40 years in November. Hafiz Noordin, Vice President and Director for Active Fixed Income Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management, explains why the market’s recent performance could carry into next year.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.29K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.