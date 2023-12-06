Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Growing Divergence Among Non-IG Issuers

Dec. 06, 2023 2:10 AM ETVYM, SPHD, SPYD, HDV, VYMI, DEM, KBWD, SMHB, DHS, FDVV, IAE, LVHD, IHD, SPDV, DTH, HDEF, LVHI, XSHD, HDLB, DEW, WBIY, HDAW, EEMD, TPHD
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • Despite a strong start in 2023, the CCC ratings bucket has recently lost its momentum.
  • he category has underperformed higher-quality rating cohorts since mid-September within both the high yield and leveraged loan indices by 315 and 138 basis points, respectively.
  • The relative weakness has accompanied signs of bifurcation among non-investment grade issuers.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

By Rachel Young

Tolerance for disappointment has worn thin.

Despite a strong start in 2023, the CCC ratings bucket has recently lost its momentum. The category has underperformed higher-quality rating cohorts since mid-September within both the high yield

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.72K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VYM--
Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares
SPHD--
Invesco S&P 500® High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
SPYD--
SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
HDV--
iShares Core High Dividend ETF
VYMI--
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.