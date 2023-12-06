Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lanxess: Global Specialty Chemicals Player With Turnaround Potential

Dec. 06, 2023 3:44 AM ETLANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LNXSF)
NHM Capital profile picture
NHM Capital
1 Follower

Summary

  • Lanxess has experienced a slump in demand for specialty chemicals, resulting in profit warnings and a significant decrease in market cap.
  • However, even without any increase in demand in 2024, management expects EBITDA to increase by around EUR 180 million following the implementation of a restructuring.
  • The current valuation of Lanxess does not account for a potential demand normalization, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome NHM Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Lanxess headquarters building cologne

Gerd Harder

This article was written by

NHM Capital profile picture
NHM Capital
1 Follower
NHM Capital is a family office investing across different assets classes with a focus on global listed equity. NHM Capital is run by Markus Schmitz who worked for 20 years in Investmentbanking at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse starting in Mergers and Acquisitions and moving to Capital Markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LXSFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LNXSF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LNXSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LNXSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.