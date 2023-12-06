Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIO Inc.: Back On Track But A High Risk/Reward Opportunity

Dec. 06, 2023 4:01 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NIO reports strong Q3 results with increased vehicle sales and improved margins.
  • Analysts believe NIO stock could double based on technical analysis.
  • NIO's future outlook is positive with support from the Chinese government and potential profitability by 2026.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Modern technology UI control information display, car fueling station connected power cable, plug-in charging power for electric vehicles, and alternative sustainable eco energy

choochart choochaikupt

Thesis Summary

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has just reported its Q3 results, showing strong growth and an improving margin. The stock is up on the day, as investors seem to believe this could be a turning point for the stock.

This is a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, which is exactly what I look for in my YOLO portfolio.

Join the Pragmatic Investor today to get insight into stocks with high return potential.

You will also get:

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
18.33K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NIO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.